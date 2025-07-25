Palestine Action ban ‘disturbing misuse’ of UK law, UN human rights chief says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s proscription of Palestine Action is a “disturbing misuse” of counter-terror laws, the United Nations human rights chief has said.

Volker Turk has urged the UK to lift the ban, which he described as “disproportionate and unnecessary” in an intervention on Friday.

The Government moved to designate Palestine Action a terrorist organisation after the group claimed responsibility for vandalising two planes at RAF Brize Norton on June 20.

The ban means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

A legal bid to challenge the proscription at the High Court by the group’s co-founder, Huda Ammori, is ongoing.

Mr Turk, a lawyer who serves as the UN’s high commissioner for human rights, urged the UK Government to “rescind its decision.”

“The decision appears disproportionate and unnecessary,” he said.

“It limits the rights of many people involved with and supportive of Palestine Action who have not themselves engaged in any underlying criminal activity but rather exercised their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.”

He added that the Government should “rescind its decision to proscribe Palestine Action and halt investigations and further proceedings against protesters who have been arrested on the basis of this proscription”.

“I also call on the UK Government to review and revise its counter-terrorism legislation, including its definition of terrorist acts, to bring it fully in line with international human rights norms and standards,” the high commissioner said.

Mr Turk also criticised UK domestic law, which he said defines terrorist acts “broadly” to include serious damage to property.

“According to international standards, terrorist acts should be confined to criminal acts intended to cause death or serious injury or to the taking of hostages, for purpose of intimidating a population or to compel a government to take a certain action or not,” he said.

The Government has been contacted for comment.