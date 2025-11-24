Budget will show if Government is interested in supporting devolution – Robinson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This week’s Budget will show whether the UK Government is “interested in supporting devolution in Northern Ireland”, DUP leader Gavin Robinson has said.

Mr Robinson also said politicians in Northern Ireland could not ignore the financial challenges facing the region and needed to sit down and discuss how they should be dealt with.

Speaking at Stormont, the DUP leader said it was an important week for Chancellor Rachel Reeves and the Labour Government.

He added: “For our part, we are interested in growth, we recognise the constrained situation Northern Ireland finds itself in, we have been asking and campaigned over the last number of years for Northern Ireland to be funded at the level of need.

“Depending on who you talk to, there is a question mark as to whether we are achieving that or not.

“This week we will find out whether this Labour Government is interested in supporting devolution in Northern Ireland, ensuring that public services work for the people of Northern Ireland.

“But more importantly, creating the right fiscal and financial circumstances for Northern Ireland as a whole.”

Mr Robinson said businesses across Northern Ireland had been facing challenges.

He said: “Whether it is in the hospitality sector to the defence sector and high-end manufacturing, they have felt the pinch over national insurance, over employer contributions, farmers within this province are concerned about the changes on agricultural property relief.

“They have campaigned for the last year for the Labour Government to change tack.

“This Wednesday we will discover if they are willing to do that or not.”

Stormont’s Finance Minister John O’Dowd told the BBC on Sunday that “difficult decisions” would have to be taken within the powersharing administration if the challenges facing frontline public services in the region are to be addressed.

However, Mr O’Dowd again made clear that he did not support the introduction of water charges as a way to generate extra revenue for Stormont.

The Sinn Fein minister said the Executive was facing a projected shortfall of around £400 million for the current financial year.

Mr Robinson said: “There is no point giving quotes from a Finance Minister who is fit to talk about the pressure within our public services, we know the pressure, but then who in the same breath rules out any ability to deal with those pressures.

“This isn’t a challenge for us or a challenge for any party, it is a challenge for how good government occurs in Northern Ireland.

“It needs serious engagement.”

He added: “We will see what the Budget says on Wednesday, we will know how pressured the next financial year or years are going to be.

“Then we are going to have to sit down and seriously talk about delivering for people in Northern Ireland, the challenges that are before us, we can’t ignore them and how they are dealt with.”