The UK economy was stagnant in the first three months of the new Labour government, statistics from the ONS have revealed, recording no growth in the third quarter.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) had previously estimated the figure to stand at 0.1 per cent, but has revised this down to 0.0. This is weaker than what was expected in the final quarter of the Conservatives’ tenure, data shows.

According to data also published in the ONS’s latest GDP quarterly national accounts report, early estimates of disposable household income show no growth in Q3 – the three months after Labour came into power. The figures comes after 1.4 per cent of growth in the previous quarter.

The result will come as a fresh blow for Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government. Raising living standards has been a cornerstone promise for the party, with the prime minister earlier in the month promising to that government spending plans will ensure “working people have more money in their pocket” and that “growth must be felt by everyone, everywhere.”

Real GDP per head also fell by 0.2 per cent in Q3 – the three months after Labour came into power. This is 0.2 per cent lower than the same time last year.

For GDP in terms of output, the ONS says there no growth in the services sector in the latest quarter, whilt a 0.7 per cent boost in construction was offest by a 0.4 per cent fall in production.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown explains: “The economy was weaker in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of this year than our initial estimates suggested with bars and restaurants, legal firms and advertising, in particular, performing less well.

“The household saving ratio fell a little in the latest period, though remains relatively high by historic standards. Meanwhile real household disposable income per head showed no growth.”

Reacting to the figures, Ms Reeves said in a statement: “The challenge we face to fix our economy and properly fund our public finances after 15 years of neglect is huge.

“But this is only fuelling our fire to deliver for working people.

“The Budget and our plan for change will deliver sustainable long-term growth, putting more money in people’s pockets through increased investment and relentless reform.”