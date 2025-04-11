Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s cheapest and most expensive places to live have been revealed as new data shows where locals are paying more for essentials like rent, groceries and even cappuccinos.

Looking at some of the biggest cities in the UK, the data offers a glance at how the cost of living differs across the country. At a time when financial pressures are increasing for almost everyone, this can be handy information for anyone looking to relocate in 2025.

The data, from global payments company takepayments, reveals that the simple North-South divide may have become blurred in recent years as more people move to larger areas. Cities like Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham all make the list for the top ten most unaffordable places, alongside more southern locations like Bristol, Portsmouth and Brighton.

Unsurprisingly, it is London that takes the top spot for the UK’s most unaffordable city, with an affordability score of just 3.12 out of 10.

Here is a breakdown of all the most and least affordable cities:

The most affordable city in 2025 was Middlesbrough, the data reveals, with 6.51 out of 10. This was followed by Sunderland (6.3) and Newcastle (6.11), showing that some northern areas do remain among the cheapest.

Also on the list were Lisburn and Glasgow, while Norwich, Warrington and Wolverhampton were the next most affordable cities in England.

Each city’s affordability score was calculated using 16 key metrics. This includes things like house prices, rents, and the cost of commonly bought items like cappuccinos and pints of beer.

Between some of the largest cities, house prices vary greatly. In London, the average now exceeds half a million pounds, while in Aberdeen, the average home will set you back £134,368.

Looking at a pint of beer, the data shows that Derby is the cheapest place to get a drink, at just £3.60 on average. This price might be unthinkable to someone living in London, who is now forking out £6.00 on average for a pint. As with most metrics, it is the capital once again that makes the top spot.

Jodie Wilkinson, head of strategic partnerships at takepayments, said: “The UK’s affordability landscape is shifting, and our study highlights some key trends that could have long-term implications for both businesses and consumers. While London remains the least affordable city, what’s striking is how other cities — particularly in the North — are catching up when it comes to high living costs.

“The idea that northern cities are universally ‘cheap’ is being challenged, and as industries move away from London, cities like Manchester and Leeds have seen rapid development, pushing up property and rental prices. With continued investment in business hubs outside of London, we may see even more locations become less affordable over time.”

Finally, the analysis looked at the price of a cappuccino between the biggest cities to find out who is paying the most for their caffeinated beverages. The top three here are spread out, with London the priciest at £3.72, followed by Edinburgh at £3.71 and Swansea at £3.68.

Meanwhile, those in Leicester are only paying £2.69 for a cappuccino on average, followed by Bournemouth at £3.08 and proven drink affordability hotspot Derby at £3.10.

Here’s the full breakdown: