Thousands cheer on Grand National winner at Aintree

Thousands of racing fans have turned out in the sunshine to cheer on the winner at Aintree’s Grand National.

The world-famous steeplechase, held on the final day of the Randox Grand National Festival, was watched by crowds who enjoyed a “great day out” at the Merseyside racecourse.

Two of the runners were initially assessed by veterinary teams on the course following the race, which introduced safety changes last year.

A spokesman for The Jockey Club said both Broadway Boy and Celebre D’Allen walked on to horse ambulances and were taken back to the stables for further assessment.

Broadway Boy’s jockey Tom Bellamy was taken to hospital following their fall, the spokesman said.

Two years ago, the steeplechase was delayed by 15 minutes when animal rights protesters gained access to the course, leading to more than 100 arrests.

There were no delays on Saturday and the horses set off at 4pm – an earlier start time introduced as part of the new safety measures.

The race was won by Nick Rockett, ridden by jockey Patrick Mullins and trained by his father Willie.

This year, the festival has seen one horse death, when Willy De Houelle, ridden by former Grand National winner Rachel Blackmore, fell in the second race of Opening Day on Thursday.

Trevor Wand, 62, from Donington in Lincolnshire, was at Aintree for his 15th Grand National and wore a shirt and tie adorned with racehorses.

He said: “It’s just a great day out. The atmosphere’s fantastic and weather like this – can’t beat it.”

Mr Wand said his day was not all about winning.

He said: “If I come back with nothing I’ve had a good day out, that’s all it’s about.”

Emily Pickles, 20, and Saoirse Duffin, 19, said they were “so excited” after getting up at 6am to travel from Halifax in West Yorkshire with five friends for their first Grand National.

Ms Duffin: “I’m more here for the vibes and drinking with my friends but I will put a few bets on.”

Jess Jones, 35, from Oxton, Wirral, said the atmosphere and the dresses made Aintree special.

She added: “Sunshine, prosecco, what more do you need?”

Among the crowds on the day were celebrities including actress Helen Flanagan, former Liverpool player John Barnes and singer Chesney Hawkes, who visited the racecourse ahead of a concert in nearby Southport.

Hawkes said: “I’m missing soundcheck to be here at Aintree but my manager, James, is a big horseracing guy and he was like, ‘Come on, let’s do it. Let’s soak up the Grand National’.

“It’s my first time at Aintree and I’m really excited.”

Flanagan, who played Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, said: “The atmosphere is great and I love seeing everyone dressed up, and everyone is excited. It’s just really great fun.”

Olympian Sam Quek, who was presenting for ITV Racing, said: “It’s been incredible at Aintree this week. The sun has been spoiling us, the energy amongst the crowd on Thursday, Friday and today has been really heart-warming, really welcoming and just really easy-going.”

Soprano Laura Wright, who sang the national anthem ahead of the Grand National, said: “It’s the people’s festival but it reaches around the world. It’s iconic.”

All three days of this year’s meeting have seen blue skies and sunshine.

More than 48,000 attended on Friday for Ladies Day, almost 6,000 more than last year.