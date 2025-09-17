Not taking their dog on holiday worries nearly half of owners – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost three out of 10 (29%) dog owners choose holiday destinations based on how dog-friendly they are, a new survey suggests.

Some 46% of respondents to the poll said they get anxious when they leave their dog behind while on holiday.

This is because of worries over issues such as their pet’s eating habits and whether the animal will feel abandoned or stressed.

The survey, commissioned by accommodation website Booking.com, indicated that 38% of UK dog owners are prepared to spend more than £1,000 on a long weekend abroad if they can take their pet with them.

Two out of three respondents called for dogs of any size to be allowed in plane cabins, with the same proportion willing to pay full price for an additional ticket.

Ryan Pearson, UK regional manager at Booking.com, said: “For many, a holiday simply isn’t complete without their dog.

“Whether it’s influencing the destination, the accommodation or even the amount people are willing to pay, pets are a key part of the decision-making process.”

The international survey of 6,000 dog owners, including 2,000 from the UK, was conducted by research company Opinium.