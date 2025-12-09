Scottish artist Nnena Kalu wins Turner Prize 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish artist Nnena Kalu, known for her large-scale abstract drawings and hanging sculptures, has won the Turner Prize 2025.

The Glaswegian, 59, took home the prize at an award ceremony on Tuesday evening in Bradford, this year’s UK City of Culture.

Kalu was awarded the visual arts prize along with £25,000 for her installation Hanging Sculpture 1-10, which Manifesta 15 Barcelona commissioned her to create at a disused power station, and her presentation in Conversations, a group exhibition at Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool.

Her vividly-coloured works are created from repeated lines and wrappings of different materials, making nest or cocoon-like forms.

The installation consisted 10 large brightly-coloured sculptures that hung from grey concrete pillars of the industrial site.

Meanwhile for Conversations, Kalu presented work in pen, graphite and chalk pen on two pieces of paper.

The jury, which was chaired by Alex Farquharson, the director of Tate Britain, commended Kalu’s “bold and compelling work” and praised the “lively translation of expressive gesture” in the abstract sculpture and drawing.

The panel also acknowledged her scale, composition and colour, highlighting “the powerful presence” her works have.

Kalu, who is a resident artist at ActionSpace’s studio which supports learning disabled artists across London at Studio Voltaire, beat fellow shortlisted artists, Rene Matic, Mohammed Sami and Zadie Xa.

The works by the four artists are currently available to see at a free exhibition at Bradford’s Cartwright Hall Art Gallery until February 22.

Named after British painter JMW Turner, this year’s prize marked the 250th anniversary of Turner’s birth.

Established in 1984, the Turner prize aims to promote debate on contemporary British art as well as recognising a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or other presentation of their work, with the winner awarded £25,000 while the shortlisted artists take home £10,000.

Previous recipients include sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor (1991), artist Damien Hirst (1995), and filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen (1999).

The Turner Prize 2026 will be held at MIMA, Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art.