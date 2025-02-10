Tycoon and Polly Peck thief Asil Nadir dies aged 83, lawyer says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Turkish Cypriot businessman and former fugitive Asil Nadir has died aged 83, his British lawyer has said.

Once one of Britain’s richest men and a Conservative Party donor, Nadir was convicted in August 2012 of theft amounting to £28.8 million from his Polly Peck International (PPI) business empire in the late 1980s.

He fled Britain for his native Northern Cyprus in May 1993 but returned voluntarily in August 2010 to clear his name and face trial.

Nadir had admitted taking money from fruits-to-electronics conglomerate Polly Peck, but said he always balanced the books by paying money into other parts of the business.

In 2012 he was convicted at the Old Bailey of plundering millions from the business.

He had been a wealthy man and had an extravagant lifestyle when he stole millions from his business empire.

In 2016, four years into a 10-year sentence, he applied to serve the remainder of his term in Turkey.

But after his transfer there, he was released after one night in jail.

Mr Nadir’s British lawyer, Giles Bark-Jones, confirmed his death to the PA news agency.

Born in Lefke, Cyprus, in 1941, Mr Nadir sold newspapers on the streets aged six before moving to London with his family.

In the 1970s, the Turkish Cypriot administration invited him to take over crop export plants on fertile orchards seized from displaced Greek Cypriots.

A charismatic figure, Nadir had an interest in real estate and sold his Kibris media group in 2022.

He was also a major donor to Margaret Thatcher’s Conservatives and became a frequent visitor to Downing Street.