Tube bosses are refusing to take down a video telling owners how to take their cats on the underground that has been branded “disturbing” and “shocking” on social media.

The video, which Transport for London (TfL) posted on Instagram, shows two owners taking their docile cats on an escalator, in a lift and on a train on the Elizabeth line.

The animals, in harnesses, sit on top of carrying pouches that the two men have strapped to their fronts, while being taken to the train.

open image in gallery The video advises owners not to let cats sit on seats ( TFL )

On board the train, the pets are seen on the floor. TfL shared the owners’ video adding: “This is your sign to start travelling with your pet around London.”

But charity Cats Protection has called on London Underground chiefs to remove the video, branding it “shocking”, and warning such a journey would be hugely stressful for cats.

Its experts have previously warned cats can escape from harnesses if they find them uncomfortable.

The charity said the promotion of cats travelling on the Tube risked encouraging more people to do the same needlessly.

Cats Protection has asked TfL for the video to be removed from its social media channels.

open image in gallery TFL wrote: 'This is your sign to start travelling with your pet around London' ( TFL )

But a company spokesperson declined to comment on the call to take down the video, saying: ”We permit animals to travel on our network and anyone doing so should do so safely and in line with our conditions of carriage.”

Nicky Trevorrow, senior behaviour manager at Cats Protection, said it was disturbing to see TfL “apparently normalising passengers taking cats on the Underground with a social media reel aimed at young people”. The charity asked TfL to take down the video four days ago.

She said: “Busy stations and crowded Underground platforms with loud and sudden noises, such as trains arriving, announcements and crowds, should be off limits for cats.

“It is shocking to think that anyone would travel on the Underground with their cat on a lead or draped on their shoulders.

“It is not only poor welfare, it’s unsafe.”

She warned: “The environment on the Underground, with loud and sudden noises such as trains arriving, announcements and crowds, increases the risk that cats may get scared and escape.

open image in gallery The video advises owners to avoid escalators where possible ( TFL )

“It would be difficult to catch an escaped cat in an Underground station or on a train, and this scenario would be very dangerous for the cat given the proximity to active train tracks.”

Asked by The Independent about the risks caused to people and the cat if one escaped and was loose on a platform or a train, TfL said it was in discussions with the charity, adding: “Our conditions of carriage set out our requirements for bringing an animal onto a station and include the need to keep the animal under control or in a suitable container.”

The video advises owners to follow four rules when taking cats on the Tube: first, taking pet carriers and escape-proof harnesses, food, water and toys, and secondly, not allowing cats to sit on passenger seats but to place them in carriers or on the floor if kept on a lead.

The post says cat owners should use lifts or stairs when possible, but if using an escalator to keep their pets in or on the carrier.

It advises owners not to overwhelm pets by travelling off-peak and using “routes that provide space and comfort”.

Just a week ago, Cats Protection warned of rising numbers of owners taking their cats outside on harnesses, which the experts say prevents the animals’ natural fight-or-flight response, making them feeling stressed and scared.

open image in gallery The video shows cats being taken in a lift ( TFL )

The charity says that when a cat needs transporting, such as for a vet visit, a safe and sturdy carrier with a secure door should be used, not a cat backpack or lead.

Sarah Elliott, central veterinary officer at Cats Protection, added: “Restraining a cat on a lead or taking it on unnecessary journeys in backpacks can cause significant stress and inhibit a cat's natural behaviours.

“Cats are territorial and like to roam freely, rather than go on leisure outings away from their familiar home.”

The video has had more than 5,500 likes. Many users said cats would brighten their journey but people who volunteer with cats said the pets would be happier left at home.