Music access fund set up in memory of Manchester Arena bombing victim

A new music access fund for young people has been made available by a charity set up in the memory of a teenager who died in the Manchester Arena bombing.

The Eilidh MacLeod Access Fund will provide support to young pipers and drummers looking to hone their craft, and it will be administered by the National Piping Centre.

Eilidh, from the Isle of Barra, was just 14 when she was killed in the 2017 bombing.

Eilidh’s Trust, which has made the funding available, was set up in her name as a music education charity which aims to reflect her passion for music.

She played the bagpipes in the local pipe band, travelling the country and taking part in competitions.

Eilidh was also a member of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, which operates under the umbrella of the National Piping Centre.

The £2,000-per-year access fund is open to applications from new and existing participants aged under 25.

Eilidh’s Trust was established in 2018 and has since awarded more than £100,000 to young musicians and musical groups across the country, from pipe bands to choirs, pianists and brass bands.

Iagan MacNeil, of the trust, said: “We are committed to making music learning as accessible as possible for all and we understand that financial barriers are often a reason for young people to either not embark on their journey or dropping out.

“By providing this new access fund via a partnership with the National Piping Centre, we can realise that ambition.

“Learning an instrument can be such an enriching experience that offers more than music. It creates an environment for young people to not only grow their musical abilities but also develop their social and team building skills, as well as creating lifelong friendships

“Thank-you to the National Piping Centre team for this wonderful opportunity to support so many young people in music, ensuring their talents are developed and not lost due to financial worries.”