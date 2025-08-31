Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Music access fund set up in memory of Manchester Arena bombing victim

Eilidh’s Trust, which honours bagpiper Eilidh MacLeod, 14, has funded the Eilidh MacLeod Access Fund.

Ryan McDougall
Sunday 31 August 2025 19:01 EDT
Eilidh MacLeod played for her local pipe band (Family handout/PA)
Eilidh MacLeod played for her local pipe band (Family handout/PA)

A new music access fund for young people has been made available by a charity set up in the memory of a teenager who died in the Manchester Arena bombing.

The Eilidh MacLeod Access Fund will provide support to young pipers and drummers looking to hone their craft, and it will be administered by the National Piping Centre.

Eilidh, from the Isle of Barra, was just 14 when she was killed in the 2017 bombing.

Eilidh’s Trust, which has made the funding available, was set up in her name as a music education charity which aims to reflect her passion for music.

She played the bagpipes in the local pipe band, travelling the country and taking part in competitions.

Eilidh was also a member of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland, which operates under the umbrella of the National Piping Centre.

The £2,000-per-year access fund is open to applications from new and existing participants aged under 25.

Eilidh’s Trust was established in 2018 and has since awarded more than £100,000 to young musicians and musical groups across the country, from pipe bands to choirs, pianists and brass bands.

Iagan MacNeil, of the trust, said: “We are committed to making music learning as accessible as possible for all and we understand that financial barriers are often a reason for young people to either not embark on their journey or dropping out.

“By providing this new access fund via a partnership with the National Piping Centre, we can realise that ambition.

“Learning an instrument can be such an enriching experience that offers more than music. It creates an environment for young people to not only grow their musical abilities but also develop their social and team building skills, as well as creating lifelong friendships

“Thank-you to the National Piping Centre team for this wonderful opportunity to support so many young people in music, ensuring their talents are developed and not lost due to financial worries.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in