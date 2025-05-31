Trade Secretary to meet US counterpart in bid to secure steel tariff exemption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trade Secretary will meet his US counterpart next week as the UK seeks to set a timeline for its exemption from US President Donald Trump’s steel tariffs.

The meeting will come after Mr Trump said he was doubling tariffs on imports of steel from 25% to 50%.

The UK struck a deal with Washington for import taxes on its steel to be removed weeks ago, but its implementation has not been finalised.

Trade officials and negotiators are planning to speak to the US as soon as they can to understand the implications of Mr Trump’s latest steel tariffs.

They want to secure a timeline for the UK-US deal to be implemented as quickly as possible in the coming weeks.

Jonathan Reynolds will meet US trade representative Jamieson Greer to discuss timings for the deal to be in place when both attend the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) meeting in Paris next week.

Earlier this week, a federal court blocked many of the sweeping Trump tariffs imposed on imports from countries around the world, but left some in place, including those on foreign steel and aluminium.

On Thursday, a federal appeals court said it was allowing Mr Trump to continue collecting import taxes for now.

On Friday, Mr Trump announced he would double the tariff rate on steel to 50%, starting on June 4.

A Government spokesperson said: “The UK was the first country to secure a trade deal with the US earlier this month and we remain committed to protecting British business and jobs across key sectors, including steel.

“We are engaging with the US on the implications of the latest tariff announcement and to provide clarity for industry.”

The agreement, known as the economic prosperity deal, is expected to be presented to Parliament before it comes into force.