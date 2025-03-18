No 10 welcomes Trump’s ceasefire progress following call with Putin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has welcomed “the progress President Trump has made towards a ceasefire” following his call with Vladimir Putin, but insisted negotiations must lead to a “just and lasting peace for Ukraine”.

A path towards peace in Ukraine will begin with a ceasefire on energy infrastructure, the US president and his Russian counterpart agreed during Tuesday’s phone call, before moves to end fighting in the Black Sea take place, and then a sustained ceasefire.

Talks to iron out agreement on the 30-day ceasefire will take place “immediately” in the Middle East, according to the US government.

Following the call, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “We welcome the progress President Trump has made towards a ceasefire and in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

“This process must lead to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

“We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to ensure Russia can never launch an illegal invasion again.”

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would support American efforts to stop strikes on his country’s energy grid, according to media reports.

But the Ukrainian leader said he hoped to speak to Mr Trump to understand what he and the Russian leader discussed.

Attacks on the country’s energy grid have been a feature of Moscow’s invasion campaign, with Russian forces repeatedly targeting power plants and other infrastructure.

Western nations, including the UK, have condemned Russia for attacks on facilities used to generate electricity for Ukraine’s population, though the Kremlin has denied such strikess have taken place.

Ahead of crunch talks between the two presidents, David Lammy signalled the UK and EU are planning to speed up arms shipments to Ukraine ahead of a full ceasefire.

The Foreign Secretary told Bloomberg: “Of course it’s our intention to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position militarily and economically.”

He added: “We want peace to prevail but we get peace through strength and that means putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to repel any prospects of the war beginning again.”

According to the White House, in their call the two presidents agreed the conflict “should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts”.

A readout from the US government also said: “The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace.

“These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said Mr Putin told Mr Trump that America and its allies must end military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine to halt hostilities.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Mr Trump on Monday and “reiterated that all must work together to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to secure a just and lasting peace”, according to his official spokesman.

Sir Keir and French President Emmanuel Macron have been leading efforts to form a “coalition of the willing” made up of nations prepared to offer troops or support to a peacekeeping force if there is a deal to end the war.

Mr Putin has said he agrees in principle to a ceasefire but has put a series of conditions on any peace plan.

The US president said Washington and Moscow have already begun discussing “dividing up certain assets” between Ukraine and Russia as part of a deal to end the conflict, which could include Mr Putin being handed land and power plants by Kyiv.

Such a move would cause unease in Europe, being seen as a reward for Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.