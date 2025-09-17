Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has described his visit to the royal chapel housing the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb as a “great honour”, following a private moment of respect at her final resting place.

The US president, accompanied by First Lady Melania, spent around 10 minutes at the monarch’s burial site during the initial day of their state visit to the UK.

After laying a wreath, the couple emerged into the nave of St George’s Chapel, where they listened to a performance by young choir members and toured the ancient gothic building.

Mr Trump had previously characterised Queen Elizabeth II as “a spectacular woman” during her lifetime, noting their strong rapport.

Following his three-day state visit in June 2019, Trump remarked on having “automatic chemistry” with the then-Queen.

The US leader told Fox News: “The meeting with the Queen was incredible. I think I can say I’ve really got to know her because I’ve sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry.

“You understand that feeling, it’s a good feeling. But she’s a spectacular woman.”

open image in gallery Chapter clerk Charlotte Manley gave the US president and his wife a tour of St George’s Chapel ( Aaron Chown/PA )

But author Craig Brown, in his biography A Voyage Around The Queen, claimed the monarch found Mr Trump “very rude”.

She is said to have “particularly disliked” the way he “couldn’t stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting”.

During their tour of the chapel on Wednesday, Mr and Mrs Trump were told it contains the tombs of 11 monarchs, including the late Queen, Henry VIII and Charles I, prompting the president to remark, “a lot of history”.

The chapel is a place of worship for the sovereign and the royal family, and is often at the heart of royal events.

It is where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in the US, married in 2018.

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump enjoyed a performance by the chapel’s choir ( Aaron Chown/PA )

Mr Trump’s visit comes a week after Harry marked the third anniversary of his grandmother’s death by privately laying flowers at her grave in St George’s Chapel.

At the end of the tour, which lasted around 30 minutes, Mr Trump told chapter clerk Charlotte Manley, who effectively runs the chapel: “This was a great honour.”

Ms Manley said he had also told her the visit to the historic chapel was “very special”.

Construction of the chapel was started in 1475 by Edward IV and completed under Henry VIII in 1528.

It is the Chapel of the Order of the Garter, the premier order of chivalry in England.

Each year in June, royals who are Knights and Ladies of the Garter usually process in carriages from Windsor Castle’s state apartments down the hill to the chapel for the traditional Order of the Garter ceremony.

open image in gallery Donald and Melania Trump watched a performance by the chapel’s choir and then met the young singers ( Aaron Chown/PA )

They dress in their Garter robes – heavy blue velvet capes and black velvet hats with elaborate white ostrich plumes.

On each side of the Quire are the beautifully carved stalls of the Knights and Ladies of the Garter, constructed between 1478 and 1495.

Mr and Mrs Trump were shown the plate on the back of Sir Winston Churchill’s former seat, denoting his membership of the order.

The president had earlier listened intently to a performance of Vivaldi’s Gloria, sung by 16 members of the chapel choir aged between seven and 13.

As they posed for a picture with Mr and Mrs Trump afterwards, the president gestured to the media and joked to the singers: “See those people over there, they’re gonna make you famous.”