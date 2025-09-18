Watch live: Trump and Starmer hold joint press conference
Watch live as Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer hold a joint press conference on the final day of the US president’s trip to the UK on Thursday, 18 September.
Mr Trump’s unprecedented second state visit has been accompanied by Sir Keir announcing the prospect of some £150 billion flowing into the UK from big US companies such as Blackstone and Palantir overnight.
Sir Keir praised “my friend, our friend, President Trump” as the pair signed a historic tech investment deal following the crunch business meeting.
Mr Trump and the UK prime minister exchanged warm pleasantries about each other and the bond between the two countries.
Talks between the two world leaders will culminate in a news conference on Thursday afternoon, which could overshadow the carefully-planned pageantry designed to reinforce the US and UK's special relationship.
Sir Keir is hosting Mr Trump at his grace and favour official residence as the UK continues attempts to woo the US.
The PM will hope to focus on the strength of renewed transatlantic ties, with talks on trade, investment and foreign policy expected – but both sides are facing difficult questions.
The two leaders will face the press in a joint news conference, with some big and potentially awkward topics expected to be raised, from Jeffrey Epstein to the UK’s stance on Israel.
Talks come after King Charles III and Mr Trump hailed the “special relationship” between the US and UK during speeches at a lavish state banquet in Windsor Castle last night.
