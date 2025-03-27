Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pair arrested in investigation into vandalism at Trump golf course

The 75-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were later released pending further inquiries.

Laura Paterson
Thursday 27 March 2025 07:38 EDT
Damae was caused to the Trump Turnberry Golf Club (Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News/PA)
Damae was caused to the Trump Turnberry Golf Club (Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News/PA)

Two more people have been arrested in connection with vandalism at a golf course owned by US President Donald Trump.

The incident at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, was reported to police at about 4.40am on Saturday March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the club house at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

Police Scotland said on Thursday they arrested a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman the previous day following inquiries in Oban, Argyll and Bute.

Both have since been released pending further inquiries.

The force said: “The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.”

It follows the arrest earlier this month of a 33-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He was also released pending further inquiries.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in