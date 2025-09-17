Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are poised for a distinctive welcome from the Prince and Princess of Wales within the Walled Garden on the Windsor estate.

In a unique move, part of several special flourishes for the controversial American leader’s second state visit, President Trump’s Marine One helicopter is scheduled to land directly on the garden’s lawn, nestled in the private Home Park, shortly at 11.55am.

Prince William and Catherine will greet the Trumps upon disembarkation, accompanying them a short distance to meet the King and Queen.

This initial encounter will occur outside the lesser-known Victoria House, officially launching the historic trip.

The selection of Victoria House, located in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore, as the backdrop for this major royal charm offensive, aims to provide a personal, family-centred greeting for the president. This welcome also notably embraces the pomp, pageantry, and military theatrics Mr Trump is known to adore.

open image in gallery File photo dated 04/06/19 of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America to the UK, London, during Mr Trump's state visit ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

As the president shakes hands with the King at midday, a 41-round gun salute will be fired from six First World War era guns simultaneously by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, while the Honourable Artillery Company stages a salute more than 20 miles away at the Tower of London.

The scale and spectacle of the military ceremonial on show for Mr Trump is unprecedented and marks the largest military ceremonial welcome for a state visit to the UK in living memory.

In total, around 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military will be involved in the ceremonial welcome at Windsor, with 160 personnel from the Royal Marines and Royal Navy, 1,000 from the British Army and 140 from the Royal Air Force.

The Trumps are joining the King and Queen and William and Kate for a carriage procession through the Windsor estate towards the Castle.

Windsor Castle mapped:

Eighty soldiers from the House Cavalry Mounted Regiment will form the Sovereign’s Escort travelling with the carriages, with the Life Guards dressed in their red tunics and white plumed helmets and Blues and Royals in their blue tunics and red plumes.

The processional route, which will not be open to the public, will be lined by 22 half-companies of personnel from throughout the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force.

As they make their way to the castle, the Trumps are expected to pass not far from Frogmore House, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their evening wedding reception, and also close to Frogmore Cottage, briefly home to Harry and Meghan before they quit the working monarchy and moved to America.

open image in gallery WDuchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England ( Getty Images )

The carriages are scheduled to pass through the castle’s George IV Gate at 12.15pm, ready for the full ceremonial welcome in the quadrangle with a Guard of Honour.

What is Trump’s timetable for the first day of his second state visit?

Arrival and procession – 12pm

Mr and Mrs Trump will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales just before midday, before being formally welcomed by the King and Queen as a royal salute is fired from six First World War-era guns on the east lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London.

The Trumps will be treated to a carriage procession through the Windsor estate with Charles, Camilla, William and Kate along a route towards the castle that is lined by members of the Armed Forces, with three military bands from the Royal Marines, the Army and the RAF.

Guard of Honour – 12.20pm

Mr Trump, accompanied by Charles, is set to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle.

The Massed Band of the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards and Scots Guards will perform the UK and US national anthems.

After this, members of the Royal Family will join the Trumps in the State Dining Room and the visitors will be taken to see a special display of Royal Collection items that relate to the United States of America, in the Green Drawing Room.

open image in gallery Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) raises a glasses with US president Donald Trump during a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in central London on 3 June 2019 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

In a private moment, Mr and Mrs Trump will visit the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and lay a wreath. It will be followed by a short tour of the chapel and a musical performance from the chapel choir.

Beating Retreat – 4.20

A group of 200 military musicians will perform a rendition of Beating Retreat on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, watched by spectators including UK and US military personnel and military families.

open image in gallery Police officers patrol a temporary fence, blocking off the Long Walk in the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during US President Donald Trump's second State Visit to the UK ( AFP/Getty )

Beating Retreat is a military spectacle and ceremony that originated in the early years of organised warfare and symbolises the end of the day when camp gates were closed and ceremonial flags were lowered.

It takes place on Horse Guards Parade every year in June, when the salute is taken by a member of the Royal Family.

Flypast – 4.45pm

Mr Trump will be treated to a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets on the east lawn at Windsor Castle.

The four Lightnings will demonstrate the close ties between the UK and US Armed Forces and comprise two F-35B from number 207 Squadron, the United Kingdom’s F-35B Operational Conversion Unit based at RAF Marham, and two F-35As from the 493rd Fighter Squadron, United States Air Force, based at RAF Lakenheath.

It will be the first time US and UK aircraft have flown together for such a visit.

Grand state banquet – Evening

The traditional grand state banquet is set to take place at Windsor Castle in the evening, with both Mr Trump and Charles set to give speeches as the glittering event gets underway.

The banquet will conclude with traditional Scottish airs performed by 12 pipers from the Scots Guards.

Mr Trump will hold talks with Sir Keir Starmer at the Prime Minister’s country residence, Chequers, on Thursday.