Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged over vandalism at Trump golf course

The incident at Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire occurred earlier this month.

Paul Cargill
Friday 28 March 2025 10:47 EDT
Damae was caused to the Trump Turnberry Golf Club (Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News/PA)
Damae was caused to the Trump Turnberry Golf Club (Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News/PA)

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with damage to a Scottish golf course owned by US President Donald Trump.

The incident at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, was reported to police at around 4.40am on Saturday March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

The man was initially arrested in connection with the incident on March 12 and police said on Friday he has now been charged.

He is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court in due course.

A 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were previously also arrested as part of the investigation following inquiries in Oban, Argyll and Bute, and both were released pending further inquiries.

Police said inquiries remain ongoing.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in