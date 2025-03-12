Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man, 33, arrested after Trump golf course damaged

The incident at Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire was reported to police at about 4.40am on Saturday.

Nick Forbes
Wednesday 12 March 2025 11:32 EDT
Trump Turnberry was targeted in the early hours of Saturday (Alamy/PA)
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with damage caused to a Scottish golf course owned by US President Donald Trump.

The incident at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, was reported to police at about 4.40am on Saturday March 8.

Damage was caused to the course and premises.

Police said inquiries remain ongoing.

