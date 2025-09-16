Met Police expecting 50 protest groups to march against Trump state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are preparing for a significant operation with as many as 50 protest groups expected to take to the streets of London to march against Donald Trump’s state visit.

More than 1,600 officers will be deployed on Wednesday, including 500 assisting from other forces, the Metropolitan Police said.

Although the US president will not visit Parliament, where the House of Commons will be in recess for party conference session, campaigners said they will demonstrate against what they called “our Government’s choice to honour a man who is violating human rights in the United States and around the world”.

Stop Trump Coalition demonstrators will gather in Portland Place in central London on Wednesday afternoon before marching towards Parliament Square.

Public Order Act conditions have been imposed to “prevent serious disruption to the community”, and a planned rally must end by 7pm, Scotland Yard said.

Road closures will be in place while the march takes place.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Louise Puddefoot said: “Around 50 protest groups are expected to gather together in central London on Wednesday, on what will be another busy day for officers.

“We have been in close contact with the organisers to ascertain their intentions, and we have engaged with local businesses and community representatives to understand the impact on them.

“We would ask all those taking part in the protest to be considerate to the local community, and ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

“We will approach this protest as we always do, policing without fear or favour, and ensuring that people can exercise their lawful rights, whilst being robust in dealing with crime or disorder.”

A spokeswoman for the Stop Trump Coalition said: “After seeing the UK’s largest far-right demo this past weekend, it is even more essential to turn out to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit.#

“Starmer’s response to this disgusting display was too little, too late, and now he’s welcoming Trump here to discuss nuclear and tech deals that will help the rich get richer but do nothing for everyday people.

“We do not want our Government to trade away our democracy and decency.”

Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for the Tommy Robinson-organised Unite The Kingdom protest on Saturday, significantly exceeding the estimates of organisers.

The Stop Trump Coalition rally will be compered by comedian Nish Kumar and writer Coco Khan, with speakers including the new leader of the Green Party Zack Polanski, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Ben Jamal, the director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Meanwhile, Socialist Students said hundreds of students have pledged to walk out of schools, colleges and universities across the country on Wednesday.

The group said: “The walkouts are a chance for young people to protest against Trump as well as Starmer’s Labour Government, which has rolled out the red carpet for the US president”.

Mr Trump was feted with a state visit in 2019.

During his first state visit to the UK thousands of people turned out on the streets of London in opposition.