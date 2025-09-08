Drones to police Donald Trump’s visit to UK when King welcomes US president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flying drones over Windsor will be banned next week as part of a major policing operation for US president Donald Trump’s second visit to the UK.

The King is set to host the president and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, at Windsor Castle from Wednesday to Friday next week, where they will be feted with a ceremonial welcome and state banquet.

The round-the-clock policing operation will be in place in the Berkshire town, with a temporary order restricting the airspace from Tuesday – when the state visit rehearsal is to take place – until Thursday.

open image in gallery In 2019, Camilla and Charles met Mr Trump and Melania during the president’s first state visit ( AFP/Getty )

This means non-police drones and smaller aircraft cannot fly through the protected area, Thames Valley Police officers said during a drone-flying demonstration at the force’s training centre in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

"It's a significant policing operation for us," Inspector Matthew Wilkinson, airspace bronze commander for Thames Valley Police, said.

"However, Thames Valley Police is proud to host these events and we have a good history of putting on these events for both the Royal family and the country."

He said the drone operation was one of the larger ones compared with other high-profile events, adding: “It's in line with other large-scale events we've put on as a force.

"Obviously every event carries on its own challenges and threats, and we'll assess that and resource it accordingly."

Insp Wilkinson stressed people in Windsor would be kept informed over the restricted airspace order.

"We are engaging with the local businesses, local communities, hobbyist drone enthusiasts, gliding schools and things like that, to try and share that message, so it's not a surprise for anybody," he said.

open image in gallery A no-fly zone will be in place for two days ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Obviously it's an offence to fly a drone in a restricted airspace and we will have resources to deal with any of those incursions.

"We will have plenty of capability in the sky when the time is appropriate," he said, adding the drones would act as an "eye in the sky" during the event.

The DJIM 30T model to be involved is already used by police on a day-to-day basis, usually as part of missing persons inquiries and drug warrants.

Each drone can fly up to 120 metres (400ft) and is expected to stay up for 30 minutes at a time, with the replacement drone taking off shortly before the end of that period so as not to lose coverage.

The event will be Mr Trump's second state visit to the UK - an unprecedented gesture towards a US president, having previously been feted by a state visit in 2019.

During his first trip to the UK, thousands of people turned out on the streets in London in opposition, and protests are also expected next week.

The Stop Trump Coalition is planning a mass demonstration in central London on the first day of the trip, with further protests planned near Windsor Castle.