Consumer confidence improves in May

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consumer confidence increased in May as turbulence around April’s “Trump tariffs” calmed, but comes amid warnings that inflation could mean relief is short-lived.

GfK’s long-running consumer confidence index increased by three points but remains firmly in negative territory at minus 20.

The improvement was driven by a five-point increase in confidence in personal finances over the coming year to positive two – although still five points worse than this time last year – and a four-point boost in the outlook for the general economy to minus 16 points, worse than last May.

The major purchase index – an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items – rose three points to minus 16, its highest level since the end of last year.

The survey was taken at the beginning of this month, well before official figures on Wednesday showed Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation jumped to 3.5% in April, up from 2.6% in March and the highest since January 2024, on the back of “Awful April” household bill rises.

Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK, said: “Have consumers taken comfort from the Bank of England’s May 8 quarter-point base rate cut?

“And have they breathed a tiny sigh of relief since April when the sudden turbulence of the Trump tariffs was prompting dire warnings of economic damage and a return to inflation?

“Those dangers – especially the issue of inflation – have not disappeared but the consumer mood in the UK does appear to have improved a little.”