Thousands gather as the Royal Family joins King Charles at Trooping the Colour

Thousands gathered in central London on Saturday to witness the King’s official birthday was marked with a display of military pomp and pageantry.

King Charles was seen wearing a black armband in tribute to those killed in the Air India plane crash as the Trooping the Colour ceremony, staged in his honour, began.

At the King’s request, the event acknowledged the aviation disaster that claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew, including more than 50 British nationals, as well as around 30 people on the ground.

open image in gallery The King and Queen leave Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour ( PA )

The head of state and his wife left Buckingham Palace in a carriage at the head of a procession travelling along The Mall and into Horse Guards Parade, where hundreds of guardsmen were on parade.

The appearance of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children sparked cheering when they were spotted in a carriage with their mother, Kate.

open image in gallery The Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal ( PA )

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis followed the King and Queen, with other coaches carrying the Duchess of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Riding behind the King were the royal colonels wearing black armbands – the Prince of Wales, who is Colonel of the Welsh Guards; the Princess Royal, Colonel of the Blues and Royals; and the Duke of Edinburgh as Colonel of the Scots Guards.

open image in gallery Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales ( PA )

The Royal Procession was accompanied by the Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and the sounds of the Band of the Household Cavalry, led by two shire drum horses bearing solid silver kettle drums.

Senior officers taking part in Trooping also wore black armbands as a mark of respect for the aviation victims, as did the coachmen and women from the Royal Mews, driving carriages carrying members of the royal family or riding on a coach’s lead horse as a postilion.

open image in gallery Prince Louis (left) and Prince George were seated with their mother and sister ( PA )

A minute’s silence was observed after the King had inspected the guardsmen on the parade ground, signalled by a bugler sounding the Last Post and ending with the Reveille.

All attendees were asked to stand during the commemoration.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King had requested amendments to the Trooping the Colour programme “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy”.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales salutes his father on horseback ( PA )

In 2017, Trooping was held a few days after the Grenfell Tower blaze and the loss of life was marked by a minute’s silence in a decision taken by Queen Elizabeth II.

George, Charlotte and Louis joined other members of the monarchy in the former office of the Duke of Wellington to watch the Trooping the Colour spectacle in honour of their grandfather, the King.

open image in gallery Bands and Foot Guards of the Household Division ahead of the Trooping the Colour ( PA )

Kate took her place next to the King and Queen on the dais, in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards – a symbolic position and one she was unable to take up last year because she was receiving cancer treatment, and instead watched the ceremony with her children.

Trooping the Colour is as much a social occasion as a ceremonial celebration of the King’s official birthday, and stands around Horse Guards Parade were filled with around 8,000 wives, girlfriends and the parents of the guardsmen and officers on parade.

open image in gallery The Duchess of Edinburgh and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence ( PA )

The colour – regimental flag – being trooped this year, was the King’s Colour of Number 7 Company, Coldstream Guards, also known as the Sovereign’s bodyguard and which is celebrating its 375th anniversary.

The King’s first duty was to inspect the troops and he was followed by the royal colonels, William, Anne and Edward, as he travelled in a carriage with the Queen, Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, past the servicemen.

open image in gallery Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment leave Buckingham Palace ( PA )

The minute’s silence was observed when Charles and Camilla returned to the dais, following an announcement to the spectators and a bugler sounding the Last Post.

Charles, Camilla and Kate stood still looking ahead and the silence was broken by a helicopter flying overhead, with the moment of reflection ending with the Reveille being played.