Man fined for cutting down tree in his garden worth £114,000

A man has been fined for chopping down a tree in his garden worth more than £114,000 after claiming a falling branch narrowly missed his daughter.

Carl Bellis, of Sandfield Close, appeared at Liverpool Magistrate’s Court after being charged with wilful destruction of a tree. He was fined £1,100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £440. Costs of £1,067 were awarded to Liverpool City Council.

The city council alleged that Mr Bellis was in contravention of a tree preservation order, which requires permission to make any amendments to protected trees from the local authority.

A tree surgeon, on behalf of Mr Bellis, made an online enquiry to the city council for permission to remove a mature beech tree from outside his house, alleging it was a hazard to his family, the court heard.

Mr Bellis said the mature beech tree had also lifted paving flags which created a trip hazard, and branches had damaged his car and guttering.

The city council refused the request on the basis of “insufficient evidence” submitted to support the application.

They felt that the concerns raised by Mr Bellis could be addressed in alternative ways that didn’t require destroying or removing the whole tree.

A previous application for the tree to be removed entirely had been rejected six months prior.

The council had received complaints of unauthorised tree works which had been carried out.

By the time officers visited the site, they found the tree had already been visibly reduced as Mr Bellis decided to “take matters into his own hands” and chopped the tree back to an eight metre stump.

Mr Bellis accepted that he had carried out the unauthorised work on the tree, as the tree surgeon denied any responsibility for cutting back the tree.

It is understood that the tree is unlikely to recover.

A council spokesperson told The Independent that they welcomed the sentence.