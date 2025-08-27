Travis Kelce’s brother offers congratulations after engagement to Taylor Swift

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift and her fiance Travis Kelce have received a “giant congratulations” from the NFL star’s brother on their recent engagement.

The US singer, 35, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared photos from the proposal which showed them embracing in a garden filled with pink and white flowers.

The two, who have been dating since 2023, captioned the post: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Former football player Jason Kelce showed his excitement in the latest episode of his and Travis’s New Heights podcast.

He said: “We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’s one day off. So he is not here to address this himself, but we felt necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged.”

A teaser on social media said the latest episode of the podcast would give viewers a “behind-the-scenes look at how our episode with Taylor Swift came together”.

It comes after Swift unveiled details of her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, on the podcast.

Travis and Jason’s father Ed Kelce told News 5 Cleveland that his son had proposed to Swift in a garden with flowers and a gazebo after asking her to go outside for a glass of wine.

He said: “Kinda knew this was going to happen months ago, to be honest with you, at least that was my guess … probably during last season is when it really became obvious that they were just crazy about each other.”

Announcing the engagement, Swift, who has 280 million Instagram followers, also posted a heart on her Instagram story with her song So High School from the anthology version of album The Tortured Poets Department, which is said to have been written about her fiance, playing in the background.

During a cabinet meeting, US president Donald Trump was asked by a reporter about the engagement, to which he replied: “Well, I wish them a lot of luck, I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”

The PA news agency understands Swift’s engagement ring is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut, and her jewellery was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.

Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes shared the post on his story accompanied by three hearts, while his wife Brittany also shared the post, with a comment that read: “Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two.”

Singer Avril Lavigne, who has previously performed on stage with Swift, also sent “huge congratulations” to the singer and Kelce in a post on her Instagram story.

The Kansas City Chiefs also congratulated the couple in a post on X, which read: “Today is a fairy tale. Congrats to Travis and Taylor – we’re excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family.”

The NFL’s official Instagram account also congratulated the couple twice, first sharing a video compilation of Swift attending games with the words “what a journey”, while another post showed a clip of the two celebrating Kelce’s 2024 Super Bowl win.

The couple got together after Kelce, also 35, announced on his New Heights podcast, which he presents with his brother Jason, two years ago that he wanted to date Swift, after he failed to meet her when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs.

Kelce appeared at one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium on June 23 – where he arrived on stage as she prepared to perform the The Tortured Poets Department section of the show – wearing a top hat and tails, and helped her prepare to sing I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

Since she began dating him, Swift has regularly attended Chiefs matches to watch her fiance, and was booed by the heavily pro-Philadelphia Eagles crowd when shown on the video boards as the two teams played at the Super Bowl in New Orleans in February.