Bournemouth named best beach as thousands plan summer trip to coast

It was followed by Bamburgh and Brighton in the top three in a survey by Travelodge.

Alan Jones
Sunday 20 July 2025 05:59 EDT
People enjoying the warm weather on Bournemouth Beach in Dorset earlier int he summer (PA)
People enjoying the warm weather on Bournemouth Beach in Dorset earlier int he summer (PA)

Bournemouth has been voted the best beach in the UK, with holidaymakers praising its miles of sand and attractions including a zipline.

A survey of 70,000 people found other popular beaches include Bamburgh in the North East, Brighton in East Sussex, St Ives and Newquay in Cornwall, and Llandudno in Wales.

Half of those surveyed by hotel chain Travelodge said they plan to visit a beach during the summer.

Almost two-thirds of respondents said they enjoy walking along a beach, one in five make sure they buy fish and chips, while the biggest bugbears include litter, expensive parking and lack of toilets.

The top 10 beaches were named as Bournemouth, Bamburgh, Brighton, Scarborough, Blackpool Pleasure, Llandudno West Shore, St Ives, Weymouth, Whitby and Blackpool Sands.

