Over 20 trans protests planned across the UK after thousands attend weekend rallies

Trans rights protesters will gather in over 20 locations this weekend for further demonstrations in response to the Supreme Court ruling on the legal definition of a woman.

The planned action comes after similar events were held in London and Edinburgh over the Easter weekend, drawing thousands of attendees. They follow the ruling on 16 April that the terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 “refer to a biological woman and biological sex.”

This now means that trans women cannot use single-sex female toilets, changing rooms or compete in women’s sports, according to the head of Britain’s equalities watchdog.

Further rallies are scheduled to take place in cities like Birmingham, Liverpool, Bristol, Belfast and more.

open image in gallery Campaigners take part in a rally organised by trans rights groups, trade unions, and community organisations in central London ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Organisers of the Birmingham rally said the demonstration will aim to show solidarity with those affected by the ruling, which they say has far-reaching implications for transgender people accessing single-sex services and spaces.

Brendan McPhillips, one of the organisers of the event, said the city would be presenting a “united front against hatred and discrimination”.

He said: “This protest is set against the historic backdrop of the gay panic, the lives lost to the AIDS crisis, and reminiscent of the fights from yesteryear that only yester-queers will fully understand. We have seen this hate before and now we must stand united against it once again.

“We stand in a united front, united with a single, common goal; for the BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of colour), Asian, white, brown, black, Irish traveller and Romani trans, non-binary and intersex voices that have been ignored for too long.”

open image in gallery Thousands of demonstrators took part in the protest in Edinburgh (Lesley Marton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Among the groups supporting the protest, which will be held at 6pm in front of the Birmingham HIV and Aids Memorial in Hurst Street, are Brum Against Hate, the Birmingham LGBT centre and trade unions including Unison and the National Education Union.

There are also a further six protests planned for May, with another set to take place in London on the 25th.

Thousands of supporters gathered in central London on Saturday for what was billed as an “emergency demonstration” in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The Metropolitan Police said it is examining footage from the event amid claims some demonstrators had placards featuring death threats.

It is also appealing for witnesses after seven statues were vandalised during the protest.

“Fag rights” and a heart were painted on the banner held on the statue of suffragist Millicent Fawcett, and “trans rights are human rights” was sprayed on the pedestal bearing a memorial to South African military leader and statesman Jan Christian Smuts.