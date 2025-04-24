Mapped: Thousands expected to attend trans rights protests across the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trans rights activists will hold further rallies in over 20 locations this weekend in response to the Supreme Court's landmark ruling on the legal definition of a woman.

The planned action follows thousands of people attending similar events over the Easter weekend in London and Edinburgh.

The demonstrations come after last week’s Supreme Court ruling that the Equality Act 2010's definitions of ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ refer to a “biological woman and biological sex”.

open image in gallery Thousands of demonstrators participated in trans rights rallies over the Easter weekend (Lesley Marton/PA) ( PA Wire )

This now means that trans women cannot use single-sex female toilets, changing rooms or compete in women’s sports, according to the head of Britain’s equalities watchdog.

Further demonstrations are expected to take place across the UK, including Liverpool, Birmingham, Southampton, Bristol, Belfast and St Andrews.

The map below shows all the planned demonstrations, according to What The Trans!?

The organisers of the Birmingham rally said the demonstration would aim to show solidarity with those affected by the ruling, which they say has far-reaching implications for transgender people accessing single-sex services and spaces.

Brendan McPhillips, one of the organisers of the event, said the city would be presenting a “united front against hatred and discrimination”.

He described the protest as being “set against the historic backdrop of the gay panic, the lives lost to the AIDS crisis, and reminiscent of the fights from yesteryear that only yester-queers will fully understand”.

He added: “We have seen this hate before and now we must stand united against it once again.”

“We stand in a united front, united with a single, common goal; for the BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of colour), Asian, white, brown, black, Irish traveller and Romani trans, non-binary and intersex voices that have been ignored for too long.”

open image in gallery Campaigners take part in a rally organised by trans rights groups, trade unions, and community organisations in London on Saturday ( PA Wire )

Among the groups supporting the protest, which will be held at 6pm in front of the Birmingham HIV and Aids Memorial in Hurst Street, are Brum Against Hate, the Birmingham LGBT centre and trade unions including Unison and the National Education Union.

There are also a further six protests planned for next month, with another set to take place in London on 25 May.

Thousands of supporters gathered in central London on Saturday for what was billed as an “emergency demonstration” in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The Metropolitan Police said it is examining footage from the event amid claims some demonstrators had placards featuring death threats.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesperson confirmed the prime minister no longer believes trans women are women in the wake of the landmark ruling.

The prime minister has previously said that “trans women are women”, but when asked if Sir Keir still believes this, his official spokesman said: “No, the Supreme Court judgment has made clear that when looking at the Equality Act, a woman is a biological woman. That is set out clearly by the court judgment.”