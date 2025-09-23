Major UK train stations with most cancellations revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The train stations across the UK with some of the worst cancellation rates have been revealed, as around three million out of 89 million scheduled stops are cancelled.

City Thameslink in London has been named the worst out of the list of the 100 busiest UK stations, with around one in 13 of almost 150,000 scheduled stops cancelled.

The statistics come from a BBC analysis of Office of Rail and Road (ORR) figures. The analysis compares the cancellation rates at the top ten busiest stations in each UK region.

The overall average cancellation rate in the UK was 3.3 per cent, though many of the UK’s major stations had a worse performance rate.

Of the UK regions, the north east had the highest rate of cancelations with 4.5 per cent, followed by the south west at 4.2 per cent, north west at 4 per cent, Wales at 3.9 per cent and the west midlands at 3.8 per cent.

England overall had a cancellation rate of 3.5 per cent, while Scotland had the lowest rate of cancellations at 2 per cent.

open image in gallery The overall average cancellation rate in the UK was 3.3 per cent, though many of the UK’s major stations had a worse performance rate. ( Sam B )

Of the ten busiest stations in Wales, Newport had the highest rate of cancellations with 5.4 per cent, followed by Cardiff Queen Street at 4.3 per cent and Cathays at 4.1 per cent.

In the south west, Cheltenham Spa had a cancellation rate of 6.9 per cent, followed by 4.8 per cent at Bristol Temple Meads and 4.6 per cent at Bristol Parkway.

In the north east, 5.9 per cent of scheduled stops were cancelled at Hartlepool, followed by 5.8 per cent at MetroCentre and Sunderland.

In the west midlands, University (Birmingham) saw 4.5 per cent of scheduled stops cancelled, while Wolverhampton had 4.4 per cent and Birmingham International and Stoke-on-Trent 4.3 per cent.

In London, Farringdon topped the list at 4.9 per cent, followed by 3.4 per cent at Euston and Paddington.

open image in gallery In London, Farringdon topped the list at 4.9 per cent, followed by 3.4 per cent at Euston and Paddington. ( PA Wire )

Halifax had the highest rate of cancellations in Yorkshire and the Humber at 5.5 per cent, while Bradford Interchange saw 5.1 per cent of scheduled stops cancelled.

In the south east, Gatwick Airport a cancellation rate of 5.8 per cent, followed by Brighton with 4.2 per cent and Reading with 3.8 per cent.

The worst performing station in the east midlands was Kettering with a cancellation rate of 3.6 per cent followed by Northampton with 3.5 per cent.

Of the ten busiest stations in the east of England, St Albans City had the highest rate of cancellations at 7.6 per cent. Luton Airport Parkway came second ay 6.9 per cent, followed by Stevenage with 5.8 per cent.

In the north west Manchester Airport topped the list with a 7.1 per cent cancellation rate. This was followed by Preston in Lancashire at 5.4 per cent and Manchester Oxford Road at 5 per cent.

In Scotland, the top ten busiest stations all had below national average cancellation rates. Exhibition Centre in Glasgow had a cancellation rate of 2.8 per cent, while Patrick came second with 2.7 per cent.