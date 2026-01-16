Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New polling indicates widespread public support for a ban on trail hunting, with a majority of people across the political spectrum and in both urban and rural areas believing the practice should be outlawed.

Trail hunting, which involves laying a scent for hounds and riders to follow as an alternative to the prohibited activity of fox hunting, has faced significant criticism.

Opponents frequently label it a "smokescreen" for illegal hunting.

Labour has committed to banning trail hunting in its manifesto. While the government announced plans last month for animal welfare reforms that included a ban, campaigners are expressing frustration over the delay in launching the promised consultation.

The survey, conducted for the League Against Cruel Sports, found that nearly two-thirds (62 per cent) of more than 2,000 respondents thought trail hunting should be illegal, compared to just a quarter (24 per cent) who believed it should remain legal.

The polling by Survation of people in England and Wales found majorities in favour of making the practice illegal in both urban and rural areas, as well as among voters for all parties, including the Conservatives, Reform UK, Labour, Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Plaid Cymru.

It is feared trail hunting could be a cover for illegal foxhunting ( Brian Lawless/PA )

Emma Slawinski, League Against Cruel Sports chief executive, said: “This polling shows that people from across the political spectrum and from both town and countryside have seen through the lame excuses being offered up by the hunting world and want to see trail hunting banned.

“The time for change is now and we urge the Government to act and to push ahead with the consultation to ban trail hunting which they firstly promised to deliver last year and then early in the new year.

She added: “We want to see the Government launch its consultation to ban trail hunting and to also remove the exemptions in the Hunting Act, introduce jail sentences to act as a deterrent to lawbreakers and to outlaw reckless and accidental hunting.”

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said: “Given the scale of the challenges facing rural communities, from the damage caused by the family farm tax, to raising rates for rural businesses and the cost of living, it would be absurd to prioritise even more parliamentary time on the issue of hunting.

“If the Government want to repair their relationship with the countryside, they need to start by working with the rural community – not legislate against it.”