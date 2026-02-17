Tracy-Ann Oberman: Arts more powerful than boycotts in tackling antisemitism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress and activist Tracy-Ann Oberman said she believes in the power of the arts to help tackle antisemitism, rather than cultural boycotts, as she was made an MBE by the King at Windsor Castle.

The soap star, 59, best known for playing Chrissie Watts in EastEnders and Valerie Lewis in Friday Night Dinner, was recognised for her work in Holocaust education and combatting antisemitism in the King’s Birthday Honours.

She told the Press Association: “It’s an incredibly meaningful day for me as I come from a Holocaust background and a family who survived pogroms as well.

“They all came over here as immigrants and are incredibly proud and grateful to be British.”

“My family knows only too well that any society that lets Jew hatred flourish will see that all other evils follow.

“My darling friend Matt Lucas was attacked on the train the other day. Myself and my friend Rachel Riley have to constantly put up with security threats.”

Little Britain star Lucas was recently filmed being harassed by a pro-Palestinian activist on the London Underground.

Countdown star Riley has been made an MBE and given the Freedom of the City of London for her contributions to Holocaust education and antisemitism campaigning work.

Oberman, who also campaigns against antisemitism, recently played Shylock in The Merchant of Venice 1936, which transported Shakespeare’s classic to 1930s Britain.

She said she believes storytelling is crucial for changing hearts and minds, adding: “I don’t believe in cultural boycotts because I believe the arts and sports are one of the few ways to speak to power and to wider society to get a message across.”

Speaking after the ceremony, Oberman said: “It was such an honour to meet HRH King Charles at Windsor.

“He was so generous with his time, and I was truly impressed by how much he knew about the work I’ve been doing with Holocaust education, raising awareness of antisemitism, and my production of The Merchant of Venice 1936.

“It was a truly meaningful day and so wonderful to share with my mum, husband and daughter, who are my rocks.”