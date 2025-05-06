Hundreds of beacons to be lit across UK for 80th anniversary of VE Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a thousand beacons and several hundred “lamp lights of peace” are expected to be lit across the UK to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Communities throughout the UK, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man are encouraged to take part in the commemoration to recreate the jubilant scenes of May 8, 1945, when people up and down the country lit hundreds of bonfires and beacons as the celebrations following the news of the German surrender went on into the night.

A gold-plated lamp light made especially for the 80th anniversary of VE Day will be carried into St Paul’s Cathedral and blessed by the Dean, before being taken to Tower Bridge where its flame will be used to illuminate the central London landmark.

Bruno Peek, pageant master of the commemoration, said the flames from the beacons and lights symbolise peace and remember the millions of lives lost to war.

“In my personal view, we need to use every opportunity possible to promote peace with the way the world is going at the moment,” he told the PA news agency.

“People from all walks of life who are unable to light beacons can take part by lighting a lamp light of peace, with the flames from the lamp lights and the beacons representing the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.”

Beacons were one of the earliest forms of communication and were mainly used to spread warnings of danger, but people started to use them to celebrate historical events during the reign of Queen Victoria, Mr Peek said.

He added: “The other reason for the lamp light of peace is because, once they’ve been used for this occasion, they can then be used to commemorate the end of war.

“So, they can also be relit on the 11th of November at 11am for many years to come, again in remembrance of those who sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

The beacons and lights will not only be lit to commemorate human lives that were lost, but also to remember the millions of animals taken from family homes and farms to aid Allied forces during the Second World War.

Mr Peek said: “Animals played a special part in the war.

“It is important that we remember, of course, human beings, but animals that played their part as well.”

Mr Peek designed the special lamp light which he will carry into St Paul’s Cathedral, accompanied by two of the King’s Watermen and Lightermen, for the VE Day anniversary service at 5pm on May 8.

The lamp light made by Ottewill Silversmiths consists of a central gold-plated brass lantern, sat on a specially made cushion of red velvet with gold braiding and tassels.

The lamp is also surrounded by two rings of sterling silver barbed wire to represent the two world wars, and a sterling silver and part gold-plated crown.

Mr Peek said: “I wanted the crown to represent King and country, because that’s what it was in World War Two – it was King.

“It’s quite ironic that we have a King for the 80th anniversary.”

At the end of the service, the lamp will be blessed on the Great West Steps of St Paul’s Cathedral by the Dean of St Paul’s Andrew Tremlett.

The lamp will then be taken up the Thames to Tower Bridge, where it will be used to light the principal beacon.

Mr Peek said: “When the fuse is lit from the flame, it will then trigger off the whole lighting of Tower Bridge.

“It’s going to be an amazing sight.”