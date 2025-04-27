Pro-Palestine demonstrators arrested after red paint thrown at London Marathon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two pro-Palestine demonstrators have been arrested after red powder paint was thrown on Tower Bridge during the London Marathon.

Two Youth Demand supporters jumped over the barriers and threw the substance in front of the men’s elite race at around 10.35am.

Footage shared by the group shows two people, wearing t-shirts that read “Youth Demand: Stop Arming Israel”, walking into the middle of the road before throwing handfuls of the red substance into the air from bum bags.

A pillion passenger climbs off a motorbike and pushes the two protesters to the side of the road moments before runners started to pass.

The two paint-covered people land on the floor and officers appear to move in.

Police made contact with the protesters less than 20 seconds after the demonstration began, the recording shows.

In another video posted by the campaign group, which is calling for a trade embargo on Israel, multiple officers can be seen carrying one of the handcuffed protesters along the bridge.

Marathon event staff intervened to remove them and the race passed unobstructed, the Metropolitan Police said.

It added: “He was quickly supported by police officers who arrested the protesters on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

“They remain in custody.

“The paint appears to be chalk-based and is not expected to present a hazard to runners yet to pass this point”.

Youth Demand is calling for a trade embargo on Israel and named the two activists as Willow Holland, 18, from Bristol, and Cristy North, a live-in carer from Nottingham.

The teenager was quoted by the group as saying: “I am taking action with Youth Demand because I have run out of other options: thousands are being killed in Gaza, our Government is making no effort to stop it and no other course of action, marches or rallies, has worked.

“I refuse to be complicit in a genocide funded by our politicians.”

Youth Action said the demonstration came after the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) announced its food stocks in Gaza have been completely “depleted” by Israel’s blockade.

According to the group, Ms North said: “I’m taking action today at the London marathon because the people in Palestine are running out of time.

“We have tried all other avenues to get the Government to stop arming Israel and yet our Government is still enabling a genocide.

“They are making the UK people complicit in breaking UK domestic law by using our taxes to arm a genocidal state, breaking humanitarian international law.”

The BBC TV feed cut to the elite men’s race moments after the leaders had crossed Tower Bridge and there appeared to be no impact on the race.

Hugh Brasher, chief executive of London Marathon Events, said: “It’s very disappointing that two people attempted to disrupt the London Marathon which does so much good, raises so many millions for charity, brings so much joy and brings communities together.

“Our staff and the police intervened immediately and the event was not impacted in any way.”

More than 56,000 participants are expected on the 26.2-mile course through the capital on Saturday for the 45th TCS London Marathon.