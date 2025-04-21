Tories call for ban on police recording of ‘non-crime hate incidents’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police officers should be banned from recording “non-crime hate incidents” (NCHIs) in all but a few cases, the Conservatives have said.

Kemi Badenoch stated the party will introduce an amendment to the government's Crime and Policing Bill, effectively banning officers from logging these incidents unless a senior officer believes the information is crucial for preventing or solving future crimes.

NCHIs are currently recorded as incidents perceived to be motivated by prejudice based on characteristics like race or gender, even when they don't meet the threshold of a criminal offense.

According to the Home Office, they allow forces to monitor incidents that “could escalate into more serious harm or indicate heightened community tensions”, and were introduced following recommendations by the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry in 1999.

But Mrs Badenoch said NCHIs had “wasted police time chasing ideology and grievance instead of justice” and suggested officers were “trawling social media for things someone might find offensive” rather than “fighting crime and protecting families”.

She said: “No wonder public trust in the police is falling. People see officers distracted from real threats and politicians too scared to act.

“Keir Starmer needs to stop hiding behind weasel words. Stand up, show some courage, and back real policing over political correctness.

“If Labour were serious about the violence in our towns and cities, they’d back our amendment and fix this.”

In 2023, the Conservative government changed the guidance on NCHIs so that the identity of someone alleged to have carried out an offence only be recorded if there was a real risk of “significant harm” to individuals or groups, or of a criminal offence being committed in future.

open image in gallery Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Wire )

The new guidelines also instructed officers not to record an NCHI if the complaint was “trivial” or the incident was not motivated by “intentional hostility or prejudice”.

The number of NCHIs appears to have fallen slightly since 2021, according to figures obtained last year by the Daily Telegraph under freedom of information laws.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp, who was policing minister when the new guidelines were introduced, said: “Our amendment will stop police forces from wasting time on this Orwellian nonsense and get them back to doing the job the public expects: fighting real crime.

“The Conservative Party will always stand up for free speech, common sense.”