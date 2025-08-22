MSP Jeremy Balfour quits Scottish Conservatives over ‘reactionary politics’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MSP Jeremy Balfour has resigned from the Scottish Conservatives with immediate effect, saying the party has “fallen into the trap of reactionary politics”.

Mr Balfour, an MSP for the Lothian region, will sit as an independent until the Holyrood election next year.

In his resignation letter to Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay, Mr Balfour said: “I no longer feel that the party has a positive platform to offer the people of Scotland.”

He said he has found there is little interest from the leadership in “genuine policy innovation”, particularly across the social justice and social security portfolio.

Mr Balfour said: “Increasingly, decisions seem to be made by advisers who lack experience, while senior MSP colleagues are ignored.

“I fear that the Scottish Conservatives have fallen into the trap of reactionary politics, where a positive, proactive agenda for real change has been rejected in favour of allowing policies to be dictated by what other parties are saying and cheap headlines.”

Mr Balfour said he intends to continue to represent his constituents in the Lothian region for the remainder of the parliamentary session as an independent MSP.

In his letter, also posted on social media, Mr Balfour said he made the decision to resign with immediate effect with a “heavy heart”.

He has represented the Lothian region since 2016.

He is the second MSP to leave the party in recent months, after Jamie Greene quit the Tories in April and joined the Liberal Democrats.

In an interview on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday, Mr Balfour said he feels the party has “lost its way in Scotland” and “I don’t think it represents true Conservative values”.

Asked if Mr Findlay is the right person for the job of party leader and whether he should stay in the post, he said: “Clearly I’m no longer a member of the party so that’s no longer a decision for me to make.

“I get on very well as an individual with Russell, I think he’s a good individual. Whether he’s the person to lead the Scottish Conservatives is obviously for MSPs, for the membership, to decide.

“But he is an individual I like, I just think he’s just not quite yet grasped what the issues are and is willing to put forward a vision which is truly Conservative.”

Mr Balfour said he has not yet decided whether he will stand at the next election and will think about it over the next few weeks.

He said: “What I’m very clear about is that those with disabilities, other minorities and the people of Lothian need a voice for people to hear what we require within our country.

“I’m not sure any party is actually offering that at the moment but whether I stand or not I’ll come to a view in the next few weeks.”

Mr Balfour said he has not thought about joining any other party and described himself as a “natural Conservative”, but added: “It’s the party that’s moved, not me.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to read these comments but grateful for Jeremy’s service and wish him well.

“The Scottish Conservatives, under Russell Findlay’s leadership, recognise that many people feel completely disconnected from politics.

“It is absolutely critical that our party continues to champion common-sense Conservative values and policies that focus on the issues of concern to hard-working Scots.

“All our members and supporters expect us to work hard to deliver the change that Scotland needs after 18 years of damaging and divisive SNP rule.”

Mr Greene said: “I was clear back in April when I quit the Tories that it was a most unhappy of ships and others would follow my exit.

“Whilst Jeremy and I disagreed on specific issues over the years, I respect people who hold views which are clearly borne from life experiences and beliefs, as mine are.

“One wonders how many more former colleagues will come to their senses and quit.”

SNP MSP George Adam said: “The Scottish Conservatives under Russell Findlay’s disastrous leadership have completely fallen apart.

“It is welcome to see Jeremy Balfour come to his senses on the reality of the Tories in Scotland, as they become increasingly extreme to pander to the politics of Nigel Farage.

“With yet another MSP ditching the party, it’s clear the Tories are in freefall in Scotland as we approach the 2026 election.

“The only question remaining is who’ll be next to desert the sinking ship?”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “When even a social conservative like Jeremy Balfour is saying you are too reactionary, it is time to reconsider your politics.”