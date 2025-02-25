Funeral held for farmer Tony Martin who shot dead teenage burglar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mourners have gathered at the funeral of farmer Tony Martin, who was jailed after shooting dead a teenage burglar at his isolated farmhouse in 1999.

Martin, who died following a stroke aged 80, served three years in prison after killing 16-year-old Fred Barras and wounding 29-year-old Brendon Fearon who survived.

The farmer, who opened fire with a shotgun, was initially found guilty of murder but this was reduced to manslaughter on appeal.

The incident, at Martin’s home in Emneth Hungate in Norfolk, prompted widespread debate about an individual’s right to defend their property.

Martin died on February 2 and his funeral was held at Mintlyn Crematorium in King’s Lynn on Tuesday.

Red roses rested on top of his coffin as it was driven to the entrance of the chapel in a black hearse.

A funeral director, with a top hat and cane, walked ahead of the hearse which came to a stop at the front of the building, with pallbearers carrying the coffin inside.

A teddy bear and a framed photo of Martin were placed beside the coffin as the service, attended by dozens of people and led by Reverend Sandra Gardner, took place.

Addressing those gathered, Rev Gardner said: “There are many people who think that they knew Tony from the media coverage over the years.

“But those of you gathered here today are those who knew him best and understood the whole person that he was.”

She read a tribute from one of Martin’s cousins, whose name was given only as Tish, who Rev Gardner said was “one of the people he was closest to in his early years”.

Reading the tribute, Rev Gardner said: “Tony and I were very close as children and used to always join up against all our other cousins.

“We would always support one another in any way we could and being older I used to stand up for Tony as I felt he was very misunderstood.

“Unfortunately, Tony was sent to boarding school at a very young age and apart from being very sports orientated, and won many sports trophies, he was very misunderstood and didn’t enjoy the rest of boarding school life which left him very lonely and with a sad attitude to his life.

“Nowadays he would have received help on how to cope and would have had the part of the Asperger’s side of his character explained to him.”

She said that Martin “travelled, worked on oil rigs and spent time in Australia and New Zealand”.

“Unfortunately he never recovered from the horrendous attacks he, his dogs and his property were subjected to over many years,” she said.

“And because of his somewhat odd behaviour and people not understanding what he was going through.

“But he did his best to survive.

“This left him very alone and misunderstood and life became very difficult for him to find any kind of happiness as he didn’t understand how to re-evaluate the change.”

Rev Gardner said Martin “loved to spend time in his garden tending and nurturing all that he grew”.

She said that he “liked a marmalade sandwich of all things, he loved his teddy bears, he liked his films including Out Of Africa”.

On the back page of the order of service, Martin’s family asked that any donations in his memory be made to the Welney Wildfowl Trust.