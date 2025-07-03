Tony Christie ‘lucky’ to be a musician as he discusses living with dementia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amarillo singer Tony Christie has said his doctor told him he was “lucky” he was a musician when he was diagnosed with dementia because of the positive effects of music on people with the condition.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Thursday, Christie said he was diagnosed with dementia three years ago.

Describing himself as a lifelong cryptic crossword “fanatic”, he said he visited his doctor after noticing he was struggling to complete the puzzles.

He told GMB: “That’s one of the things the doctor said – you’re very lucky that you’re in the music business.

“Music is one of the things that we recommend for people with dementia – to have music playing – it stops you thinking and worrying.”

Christie, who received the icon award at the O2 Silver Clef Awards in London on Wednesday, said that since being diagnosed: “I’ve just carried on.

“Although it’s there, I don’t think about it. I just carry on with my life.”

His talking about the issue has also had a positive response on others.

Christie added: “I’ve been stopped in the street by people saying ‘thank you for what you do. My wife now is not ashamed of it. She’s not ashamed to come out’.”