Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Tony Blair ‘honoured’ to be part of Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza

The former prime minister was listed alongside high-profile Trump administration officials.

Donald Trump and Sir Tony Blair in 2025 (PA)
Donald Trump and Sir Tony Blair in 2025 (PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Tony Blair has said he is “honoured” to be part of Donald Trump’s Gaza “Board of Peace”, which aims to prevent future conflict in the territory.

The former prime minister was listed alongside high-profile Trump administration officials as part of a “founding executive board” to lead long-term peace efforts in the Middle East, published by the White House on Friday.

The list also included US secretary of state Marco Rubio, special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Sir Tony said in a statement: “I thank President Trump for his leadership in establishing the Board of Peace and am honoured to be appointed to its executive board.

“It’s been a real privilege to work with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and their outstanding team.

“I look forward to working with them and other colleagues in line with the president’s vision to promote peace and prosperity.”

He said the president’s 20-point plan for Gaza was an “extraordinary achievement” and that implementing it will take “enormous commitment and hard work”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in