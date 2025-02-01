Where Tommy Robinson and counter protest will take place in London this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police will increase their presence across the Capital this weekend as protests in support of and against Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is set to take place on Saturday.

A protest organised under the name ‘Stop the Isolation’ or ‘Unite the Kingdom’ is countering Robinson’s arrest, after he was sentenced to 18 months in prison in October for breaching a High Court injunction made in 2021.

He admitted 10 breaches of the order, which barred him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee.

Meanwhile, Stand Up To Racism have organised a counter-demonstration. Co-convenor Weyman Bennett said: “We saw the power of mobilising against the far right in response to last summer’s racist riots.

“We must bring that anti-racist spirit onto the streets of London and reject the politics of hate.”

open image in gallery A protest in support of Tommy Robinson will form up right outside Waterloo Station. ( Met Police )

A protest organised under the name ‘Stop the Isolation’ or ‘Unite the Kingdom’, in support of Robinson, will form up in Sandell Street and Cornwall Road, off Waterloo Road outside Waterloo Station, from midday.

The march will continue to Whitehall via Westminster Bridge, where a static assembly will take place at Parliament Square.

open image in gallery The map of the protest for Tommy Robinson route ( Met Police )

Meanwhile, Stand Up To Racism have organised a counter-protest which will form up in St James’s Street, south of Piccadilly Circus, from 11.30am.

The march will also go to Whitehall, via Piccadilly Circus and Haymarket, assembling at the Trafalgar Square end of Whitehall.

open image in gallery Stand Up To Racism will form up on St James's Street near Piccadilly Circus ( Met Police )

Met Police will restrict access to the middle of Whitehall in order to keep both groups apart and have encouraged people not involved in the protests to seek alternative routes between Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square.

The restrictions intend to keep the clashing protests apart, as they will convene at opposite ends of Whitehall.

open image in gallery The Stand Up To Racism route, mapped ( Met Police )

The Tommy Robinson march will end between the Cenotaph and Parliament Square, while the Stand Up To Racism demonstration will finish towards the northern end of Whitehall.

Met Police Commander Louise Puddefoot, who is in charge of the policing operation, said: “We have officers deployed in significant numbers to provide reassurance to the wider community, and to give us the capability to intervene swiftly and decisively if incidents of crime or disorder occur.

open image in gallery The Tommy Robinson rally will conclude between the Cenotaph and Parliament Square ( Met Police )

“Decisions on our policing style at protests, including the types of uniform worn by officers and the protective equipment available to them, are taken on a case by case basis. It allows us to be ready to respond quickly and decisively where we need to.

Ms Puddefoot continued that their assessment for the protests, based on the information available to the force, meant that an “additional level of preparedness is required.”

open image in gallery Stand Up To Racism's march will conclude between towards the top of Whitehall ( Met Police )

She said that officer uniforms and protective kit are there to “ensure all involved can exercise their right to protest peacefully, without causing serious disruption to the life of the wider community and without risking the disorder that could take place if groups with opposing views come together.”