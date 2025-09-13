Thousands gather in London for Tommy Robinson rally and counter-protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people have gathered in London for a rally organised by activist Tommy Robinson.

The “Unite the Kingdom” event takes place in Whitehall on Saturday afternoon but huge crowds have already massed near Waterloo Station with people wearing and waving union flags and the St George cross.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest, dubbed March Against Fascism, organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), is also due to take place in the city on Saturday.

Pockets of the crowd in Blackfriars were chanting “f*** you Starmer” while London Underground trains were packed with people seemingly on the way to the protest.

Counter-protesters in Russell Square milled around with placards that said “Refugees welcome” and “Oppose Tommy Robinson”, chanting “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Around 1,000 officers will be deployed in London in a bid to prevent clashes between protesters with opposing views.

Police have confirmed they are not using facial recognition technology for the Unite the Kingdom demonstration although a mobile CCTV unit is in place.

Supporters of Robinson claimed a million people were in London to attend the Unite the Kingdom event. The Metropolitan Police said it would not be providing a crowd estimate.

A livestream of the event on Robinson’s X account was being watched by more than 300,000 people by midday.

The Unite the Kingdom march and rally organised by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, began in Stamford Street near Waterloo Bridge with crowds building since mid-morning.

The crowds will march towards the southern end of Whitehall.

The SUTR protest will form up in Russell Square from midday before marching via Kingsway, Aldwych and the Strand to the northern end of Whitehall for a rally.

The march will be led by hundreds of women, SUTR said, including independent MP Diane Abbott.

Both demonstrations will be separated by barriers with a “sterile area” to minimise the risk of clashes between the groups.

The Unite the Kingdom event has been described by Robinson as “the UK’s biggest free speech festival” and is set to hear from speakers including US President Donald Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon and presenter Katie Hopkins.

Robinson has called on attendees of his rally to not wear masks, drink alcohol or be violent.

Strict conditions will be imposed under the Public Order Act on where and when campaigners can protest, the Met said, with the SUTR event ending at 4pm and the Unite the Kingdom event finishing at 6pm.

The Met have also urged Muslim Londoners to go about the city as normal and not change any plans amid suggestions of potential safety concerns from the right-wing event.

Commander Clair Haynes, who is in charge of the public order policing operation in London this weekend, said: “We recognise that there are particular concerns for many in London’s Muslim communities ahead of the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest given the record of anti-Muslim rhetoric and incidents of offensive chanting by a minority at previous marches.

“There have been some suggestions that Muslim Londoners should change their behaviour this Saturday, including not coming into town. That is not our advice.

“Everyone should be able to feel safe travelling into and around London.”

Five Premier League football matches are also set to take place on Saturday, including derbies between West Ham and Tottenham, and Brentford and Chelsea.

More than 1,600 officers will be deployed in total across the city, with 500 brought in from other forces, the Metropolitan Police said.