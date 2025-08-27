No further action against Tommy Robinson over St Pancras incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Activist Tommy Robinson is to face no further action after he was arrested over an alleged assault at St Pancras station in London.

British Transport Police (BTP) presented a file of evidence to prosecutors over the incident on July 28, with footage of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, pacing around near a man lying face down on the floor, posted on social media.

On Wednesday, the force said that the Crown Prosecution Service concluded that there was not enough evidence to bring charges.

BTP did not name Robinson, but released a statement which said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station on July 28, detectives from BTP quickly launched a full and thorough investigation, which involved a 42-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of GBH at Luton Airport on August 4.

“Officers worked at pace to gather evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, however, the victim did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation.

“We presented the prosecution file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) – who are responsible for considering the evidence available and deciding whether it meets the legal threshold to charge someone with an offence.

“Following a review of the available evidence, the CPS concluded that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction and therefore there would be no criminal charges in this case.”

It is understood that the victim does not want to pursue charges, and that CCTV footage showed him initially following Robinson as the activist walked away, before he was hit.

Robinson said in an entry on X that he had been defending himself, and questioned why he had been arrested.