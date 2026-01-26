Police search for missing man after empty kayak found during flood warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A search is underway for a missing kayaker in Devon, while a yellow weather warning for rain threatens travel disruption and flooding across parts of Wales and southern England.

Devon and Cornwall Police responded to reports of a man in his 40s getting into difficulty on the River Exe in Tiverton on Saturday. His kayak was recovered, but he remains missing.

The Met Office warned some communities in affected areas may be "cut off" by flooded roads following heavy rain and strong winds.

Forecasters have issued a yellow rain warning for an area covering south-west England and Wales from 3pm on Monday to midday on Tuesday.

Some 20mm to 30mm of rainfall is expected to fall widely with 50mm to 80mm likely across higher ground, especially in Dartmoor, Exmoor and the Brecon Beacons.

open image in gallery Weather warnings are in place for Monday ( Met Office )

Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Most parts of the UK will certainly see wet and windy (weather) over the next couple of days.

“The most impactful weather’s going to be across some southern and western parts.”

He said: “We could potentially see up to 80mm of rain across parts of the South West, coupled with gales as well, particularly across Cornwall.

“It looks particularly windy across the far south-west of England later on Monday into Tuesday.”

The latest warning comes as a clear-up continues after Storm Ingrid hit Devon and Cornwall.

A sea wall protecting the railway line at nearby Dawlish partially collapsed and train services were suspended between Exeter St Davids and Plymouth on Saturday.

And part of the historic Teignmouth Grand Pier washed away in the storm.

The body of a man recovered from the sea at Exmouth, Devon, on Sunday afternoon is thought to be antiques shop owner Matthew Upham, one of two swimmers who went missing on Christmas Day.

Formal identification is yet to be carried out, but officers said the family of a 64-year-old man from Budleigh Salterton had been informed.

The body of a 47-year-old man, thought to be the other swimmer who went missing on December 25, was recovered on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued across parts of the south-east of England from midnight to midday on Tuesday.

The forecaster said there could be some “large waves” in some coastal areas covered by the warnings on Monday and Tuesday, with potential for “debris being blown around” and “tiles coming off roofs”.

Mr Petagna said the wind and rain is going to make things feel “chilly” over the next couple of days, but said the temperatures are generally average.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued cold weather alerts for northern areas of England valid from Monday to Friday.

And in York, the River Ouse burst its banks over the weekend.