BBC’s Tim Davie to call for ‘bold collective choice to take on the trust crisis’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC director general is set to call for a “bold collective choice to take on the trust crisis” as he lays out his vision to rebuild the public’s faith in the corporation and embrace the digital age.

In a speech on Wednesday, Tim Davie is expected to set out plans for the BBC to become a leader in AI-powered educational support,.

He will unveil a national support package for people working in the creative industries and discuss the corporation’s plan to transition from broadcast to an internet-based service.

He is set to conclude his speech at a BBC event in Salford by saying: “This is a moment not for hesitation but for a bold, collective choice to take on the trust crisis.

“Let’s make the choice, together, to grow trust, grow hope and grow the United Kingdom.”

Davie is also expected to speak about the corporation switching from traditional broadcast methods to online – planned to take place in the 2030s – and outline a proposal for a new streaming media device designed with accessibility in mind.

He is expected to say: “We believe the BBC can once again play a vital role in helping to support and lead a transition which is fair and equitable, where access is guaranteed and no-one is left behind, and where the benefits can be enjoyed by all.”

The 58-year-old is also expected to explain plans to open BBC studios to digital and social media creators, introduce new skills training, funding and facilities access, as well as introducing better routes for emerging talent into mainstream programming.

He is set to say: “We want to draw on the full creative potential of every corner of the UK, whoever you are and wherever you live, you have the chance to build your career in the UK with the BBC and others.”

Davie is also expected to speak about plans to introduce AI to BBC’s Bitesize learning service.

He is expected to say: “We want to put the power and reach of BBC Bitesize behind a Gen AI assistant that could act as a personal learning companion for every child aged seven to 16, evolving and growing for those at different levels of attainment and with different educational needs.”