BBC director-general Tim Davie to step down following Trump speech edit

Tim Davie has announced he will step down as director-general of the BBC after five years in the role, saying there have “been some mistakes made” and that he had to “take ultimate responsibility”.

The chief executive of BBC News, Deborah Turness, also announced her resignation following a newspaper report earlier in the week which accused the corporation of selectively editing a speech by Donald Trump on the day of the US Capitol attack.

Mr Davie said his departure will not be immediate and that he is “working through” timings to ensure an “orderly transition” over the coming months, while Ms Turness said in her statement that the controversy around the Panorama edit had “reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love”.

The controversy relates to a memo by Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee, who raised concerns in the summer about the way clips of the US president’s speech on January 6 2021 were spliced together in Trump: A Second Chance? to make it appear he had told supporters he was going to walk to the US Capitol with them to “fight like hell”.

The documentary was broadcast by the BBC the week before last year’s US election, which critics have said was misleading and removed a section where the US president said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

The US president posted on his Truth Social platform to welcome the resignations and to thank the Telegraph for reporting Mr Prescott’s memo.

Mr Trump said “very dishonest people” had tried to “step on the scales of a presidential election”, adding: “What a terrible thing for Democracy!”.

The BBC is expected to apologise on Monday after the Culture, Media and Sport Committee asked chairman Samir Shah what actions he would take to address the concerns.

Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage said Mr Davie’s resignation was “regrettable”, adding “but restoring trust in the corporation must come first”.

Mr Shah said it was a “sad day” for the BBC.

In a statement sent to staff, Mr Davie said his resignation was “entirely” his decision and that he is “thankful” to the chairman and board for their “unswerving and unanimous support” during his tenure.

He said: “Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable.

“While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision.

“Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director-general I have to take ultimate responsibility.”

Ms Turness, who has been in the role since 2022, said that she had offered her resignation to Mr Davie on Saturday night, adding that despite mistakes being made, the allegations that BBC News is “institutionally biased are wrong”.

In a message sent to staff, she said: “The ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love.

Ms Turness also thanked staff and said she “could not be prouder” of the work they have done, saying that together they helped to grow trust in BBC News.

The BBC has been criticised for a number of failings in recent months which include breaching its own accuracy editorial guidelines, livestreaming the controversial Bob Vylan Glastonbury set, as well as misconduct allegations surrounding former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy thanked Mr Davie for his “service to public service broadcasting” and for leading the BBC through a period of “significant change”.

She also stated the Government will support the board through the transition and that the upcoming charter review will help the corporation adapt to a new era that “secures its role at the heart of national life for decades to come”.

Ms Nandy said the BBC was “one of our most important national institutions” which told the story of “who we are – the people, places and communities that make up life across the UK”.

“Now more than ever, the need for trusted news and high quality programming is essential to our democratic and cultural life, and our place in the world,” she added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ms Nandy told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme she was “confident” BBC bosses are treating allegations of bias with “the seriousness that this demands”.

The PA news agency understands the BBC will provide further details on the Panorama episode in its letter to the Culture Media and Sport Committee on Monday.

Dame Caroline said: “The BBC board must now begin the long process of rebuilding the corporation’s reputation both at home and abroad, after the damage caused by what has become a seemingly constant stream of crises and missteps. The committee will be meeting on Tuesday to consider the BBC chair’s response to our letter and next steps.

“At the same time the Government should bring forward the Charter Review process so the public and Parliament can help shape the future direction of the BBC.”

BBC chairman Samir Shah said it was a “sad day” for the BBC, adding that Mr Davie had been an “outstanding director-general” who had “propelled the BBC forward with determination, single-mindedness and foresight”.

Mr Shah continued: “He is a devoted and inspirational leader and an absolute believer in the BBC and public service broadcasting.

“He has achieved a great deal. Foremost, under his tenure, the transformation of the BBC to meet the challenges in a world of unprecedented change and competition is well under way.”

The BBC’s Royal Charter, which expires at the end of 2027, sets out the corporation’s mission, public purposes and funding.

Ms Nandy said in November last year that the Government would use the review of the charter to consider alternative ways of funding the corporation but ruled out the licence fee being replaced by general taxation.