Tiger rescued from illegal trafficking now settling into new home at UK zoo

A tiger saved from the clutches of illegal trafficking has finally found a permanent home at a British zoo.

It is the end of a six-year journey for the last of a rescued pack.

Named Aqua, the tiger was one of nine intercepted at the border of Poland and Belarus in October 2019.

Border officials discovered the tigers crammed into a horsebox.

Transferred into the care of the international animal welfare charity AAP (Animal Advocacy and Protection), the big cats underwent rehabilitation at a dedicated rescue centre in Villena, Spain.

Now, Aqua has moved into his purpose-built habitat at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in Wraxall, near Bristol.

Keepers have reported that he is already settling in well, one week on.

open image in gallery Aqua the tiger has moved into a purpose-built habitat ( PA Media )

Larry Bush, director of the attraction, said: “We’re incredibly proud to welcome Aqua to Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, continuing our conservation of endangered species.

“We are committed to providing Aqua with the highest standard of care and a stimulating environment where he can truly thrive.

“We hope Aqua’s journey inspires our visitors to learn more about protecting endangered species and to support our ongoing efforts to give these magnificent animals a safe and enriching future.”

open image in gallery Aqua, pictured in Spain

Aqua’s new home includes feeding poles and climbing platforms to encourage natural behaviours such as hunting, leaping and surveying from a height.

He also has a pool area, as he enjoys water and swimming.

Keepers feed him around 3.5kg of meat each day, which is placed around his habitat for him to smell and find.

His habitat is part of the zoo’s Project Carnivora, launched in 2024 to champion the welfare of threatened carnivores.

open image in gallery Aqua was rescued from illegal trafficking

Emma Ogborne, a keeper at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, said: “Aqua’s story is one of incredible endurance and resilience and marks another significant milestone in our ongoing journey to protect and nurture endangered species at Noah’s Ark.

“Building on the successes we have achieved with Project Carnivora, we are thrilled to welcome Aqua and continue inspiring future generations to care for wildlife.

“His journey is testament to the passion and dedication of our team, our supporters, and our wider community, as we work together to secure a future where animals and people thrive side by side.”

open image in gallery Aqua was one of several tigers saved by international animal welfare charity AAP

Aqua was due to arrive at the zoo in the summer but was delayed by essential international conservation paperwork.

The zoo team worked with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) to ensure his transfer was safe and legal.

Pablo Delgado of AAP said: “At AAP, we are committed to rescue exotic animals in need, coming from terrible situations, like Aqua.

“But once they’re rehabilitated, being able to count on outplacement partners like Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, committed to providing the best forever home and care, is essential to us.

“The perfect match that allows us to keep on doing our mission and ensures the best care for our animals.”