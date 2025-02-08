Oasis fans have ‘dreams crushed’ after Ticketmaster accused them of being bots

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis fans have said their “dreams have been crushed” after Ticketmaster cancelled their tickets to the band’s reunion tour accusing them of being bots.

Fans in the UK and overseas have expressed their frustration after the company believed genuine fans to be bots trying to purchase tickets to Oasis Live ’25 which starts on July 4.

The issue comes as the company is being investigated over Oasis ticket sales after fans reported being shocked by standard tickets for the band’s reunion tour more than doubling in price.

Several fans have received an email from Ticketmaster claiming bots were identified making their purchase and urged customers to fill out a form to rectify the issue.

One fan who was excited to see the band live with her three friends at Heaton Park in Manchester on July 19 said she felt “crushed” after finding out her tickets were cancelled.

Leighah Conroy, 24, from Cumbria, said her friend, who does not wish to be named, purchased the tickets on August 28 last year but received an email from Ticketmaster on Friday claiming it was “identified that bots were used to make this purchase”.

“To say that we’re bots is totally out of order for Ticketmaster because we tried all day to get the tickets,” Ms Conroy told the PA news agency.

“Our heads have been pretty battered these past 24 hours.

“I felt sick in the stomach. It’s a band you’ll never experience or see again and it’s been on my bucket list for years. It just feels like my dreams have been completely crushed.”

She said each ticket cost around £150 while a hotel stay cost £200 per person and a further £40 for travel.

Ms Conroy was sent a screenshot of her friend’s email which she posted on X, formerly Twitter, in an attempt to process their issue quicker after her friend did not receive a response from the company about their tickets.

She described the company’s handling of the situation as “totally outrageous”, adding: “A lot of fans are wanting answers as to why this has happened, and we’ve just got no answers whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, a fan from Spain who said she spent more than £3,000 for herself, her husband and two teenage children to see Oasis at Wembley on August 3 received the same email on Friday.

Marta Bonnet, 48, initially thought the email was fake, but after realising it was from Ticketmaster she said she does not intend to purchase tickets from the company in the future, despite being a loyal customer.

“At first we thought this email was fake or a spam email, but no it was true,” the lawyer from Tenerife in the Canary Islands told PA.

“We usually use Ticketmaster to buy our tickets… But now, how can I trust this page which is supposed to be the official page? I really can’t believe what has happened.”

Ms Bonnet said she felt “shocked then angry” and spent nearly five hours trying to liaise with Ticketmaster via email and direct message on X about the issue.

She criticised Ticketmaster for penalising genuine fans for issues relating to bot accounts.

“I know there are a lot of platforms trying to use bots to resell the tickets, but there must be another way to take control of this situation, which is not to take (it out on) all the people that are buying the tickets in a legal form,” she said.

Ms Bonnet managed to purchase four premium tickets for just over £1,000 last August and spent around £2,082 (2,000 euros) on accommodation and flights, but said it is unlikely she will be refunded for her plane tickets.

Ms Bonnet said she and her family will likely keep their plane tickets to the UK but added “being there while Oasis is playing and you’re not there” could sour the trip.

A spokesperson from Ticketmaster said: “Anyone who has been contacted and believes a refund was made in error has been sent a form to fill in for the tour’s promoters to review.”