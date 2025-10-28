Pensioner’s clifftop home demolished after ‘critical safety levels’ reached

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demolition has begun on a clifftop home that was at risk of being lost to the sea after “critical safety levels” were reached.

Jean Flick, 88, has lived at the seaside property in Thorpeness, Suffolk, for 25 years and is now understood to be staying with family.

Last month, she said she hoped to stay in the house for as long as it was safe, but demolition work began this week after what the local authority described as “significant erosion”.

The demolition is expected to take between seven and 10 days.

Ms Flick, a widow who is from a farming family, had hoped it might be possible to build defences at the foot of the cliffs to slow the coastal erosion.

Another home in her street was demolished in 2022.

open image in gallery Demolition begins on Jean Flick’s clifftop home in Thorpeness, Suffolk ( PA )

Ms Flick said, earlier this year, that her “heart will just break” if the house has to be demolished “because it’s my home”.

In a statement, an East Suffolk Council spokesperson said: “There has recently been significant erosion at the northern end of Thorpeness, therefore we have been monitoring the area regularly and working closely with residents so that they are aware of and understand their erosion risk.

“Sadly, a property is being demolished due to critical safety levels being reached.

“Preparatory work took place on the site last week, and demolition is scheduled to begin this week.

“It is expected to take between seven and 10 days.

open image in gallery The home in September before the start of demolition work ( PA )

“The demolition agreement has been privately arranged between the property owner and the demolition company.

“East Suffolk Council, as per our usual procedure, is forward funding the costs of demolition and will aim to reclaim some of the costs via an Environment Agency grant.

“We understand that the property owner is currently staying with family.”

Mark Packard, cabinet member for planning and coastal management at East Suffolk Council, said: “Losing a home to coastal erosion is extremely distressing.

“East Suffolk Council has worked closely with the owner of this property over recent months to ensure they were fully aware of the situation and have had time to remove their belongings and arrange the demolition of their property in a planned, safe and dignified manner.”

open image in gallery Demolition begins after ‘critical safety levels’ were reached ( PA )

Ms Flick remarried in 1999 after the death of her first husband from cancer and later bought the home in Thorpeness with her second husband for a fresh start.

She said they were “very happy” there before her second husband also died of cancer.

Ms Flick said she had been told that if the cliff edge got to within five metres of the house, the property would have to be demolished.

The house was built in 1928 and had five bedrooms, now four after one was turned into a sitting room for the sea view.

The property is about two miles south of Sizewell, where a new nuclear power station is being built.