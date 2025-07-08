Fujitsu getting away ‘scot-free’ from Horizon scandal, says postmaster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Scottish postmaster who was wrongly convicted under the Horizon scandal says Fujitsu is getting away “scot-free” from its role in the affair.

Rab Thomson welcomed the first tranche of Sir Wyn Williams’ final report, which was released in London on Tuesday.

Mr Thomson spent around 20 years fighting to clear his name after being accused of theft.

The 65-year-old, from Alva in Clackmannanshire, was one of the first to have his conviction overturned and was able to do so in advance of a special law being passed at the Scottish Parliament to exonerate Horizon victims.

Mr Thomson’s mother had worked at the Post Office for 30 years and the accusation of theft against him came a few years after he took over the business.

He told the PA news agency: “I feel quite emotional..

“There’s other stories in there worse than mine, don’t get me wrong, but it’s heartbreaking for it to come to this length – it’s going to drag on to March next year.”

He said he had been particularly emotional about the part of the report relating to himself and his mother.

Mr Thomson said he and his mother did not speak for a year after the allegation of theft was made against him.

He said his mother kept herself in her house following the allegation up until her death, saying: “People were talking behind her back – ‘her son stole from the Post Office’.

“But none of the people that accused me of stealing, some of them have not even come forward and apologised.

“So I don’t know how they’re feeling, maybe guilt I don’t know.”

Mr Thomson added: “If I can get a victory over this, compensation-wise for people out there who haven’t had a penny yet and get them as much as we possibly can, then hopefully my mum’s up there and she’ll be smiling on me.”

He welcomed the report but had one caveat, saying: “The only problem I see is, I don’t know why we’re not taking on Fujitsu?

“Why is Sir Wynn not taking on Fujitsu? Because at the end of the day it’s them that’s brought this crisis to us – at the moment they’ve got away scot-free.”

In April, Mr Thomson and others launched the Scottish Postmasters for Justice and Redress (SPJR) group.

He has encouraged other Scots affected by the issue to seek redress.

Fujitsu has already acknowledged it has a “moral obligation” to contribute to compensation for those affected by the scandal, pending the outcome of Sir Wyn Williams’ inquiry.

Commenting on the report, SNP MP Chris Law said: “Westminster is still dragging its heels in delivering fair compensation and it is essential that the Labour government immediately removes every bureaucratic barrier and blockade so that these victims finally get the justice they so badly need.

“The starkness of this report lays bare the tragedies, and even the loss of life, that came about as a direct result of this scandal.

“After decades of failures and cover-ups by successive Westminster governments, Fujitsu and the Post Office, hundreds of people who worked hard for local communities have been made to fight far too long for justice – there must be no more delays from this UK Labour government.”