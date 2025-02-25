William greets Three Lions’ boss Tuchel at Windsor Castle to hear future plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has warmly welcomed England men’s football manager Thomas Tuchel to Windsor Castle to hear about his plans for the Three Lions.

William, patron of the Football Association, received Tuchel at the Berkshire royal residence on Tuesday, alongside FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

Kensington Palace posted an image of the prince and Tuchel shaking hands in a doorway at the castle, alongside the message: “Great to meet new @England men’s manager Thomas Tuchel today, and hear about plans for the team”, followed by a flexed bicep emoji.

Their meeting at Windsor lasted more than an hour.

“It was an opportunity for Thomas to share his views on the team since taking on the role and his hopes for the future,” a royal source said.

William, a passionate Aston Villa fan, is also understood to have brought up “the ongoing success of Aston Villa’s European campaign”.

The pair met previously at the Villa-Celtic game in January.

Tuchel and his new-look England squad are looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Albania on March 21 and Latvia on March 24.

England is also set to host Wales in a Wembley friendly in October, and another with Senegal in Nottingham in June.

William backed German Tuchel as the Three Lions’ new boss after his appointment as successor to Gareth Southgate was announced in October, telling him: “We’re all behind you!”

In a personal message posted by Kensington Palace’s social media, the prince wrote: “Exciting times for @England, with a generation of talented players and a new manager taking the reins.

“Thomas, wishing you the best of luck, we’re all behind you! W.”

The former Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich manager is the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

William cheered on the England men’s national team at Euro 2024, witnessing the squad’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the final.

He travelled to Berlin with Prince George, and told the team on social media afterwards: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards.”