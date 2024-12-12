Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A GP who had sex with multiple women at his surgery and forced a vulnerable woman into a sex act without her consent has been accused of attempting to choke a woman during sex.

Thomas Plimmer was struck off in April following a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing, although his appeal is pending.

His employer Great Western Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and the UK doctors regulator, General Medical Council (GMC), had received complaints he “behaved in a sexually motivated and inappropriate way” towards five women and allegedly threatened another between May 2018 and March 2021.

Now, a woman has claimed Plimmer, whom she said she met on a dating app in 2017, “started squeezing her throat” without her consent when they were having sex at her home.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the BBC, upon arriving at her house: “He came in and he pushed me up against the wall and had his hand on my throat.

“I was a little concerned as we had not had any discussion about that and he was kissing me quite forcefully as well.

“I did make it known that was not of any interest to me and he did apologise so I allowed him to stay in my house as he did seem genuinely remorseful.”

However, when they were having sex later, she said: “He was behind me and grabbed hold of my throat and started squeezing my throat, which again was not something that had been discussed or that I was comfortable with.

“So I was trying to dig my hand behind his hand and he did let go.

“I was worried he was going to cut off my airway. I was kind of held, literally held with one hand on the whole of my throat from behind and obviously that is not a very comfortable angle, it is not something we had discussed.”

She also alleged Plimmer sent her photos and videos of him having sex with multiple women.

She said: "About six of them [the images] were completely out of my comfort zone and I was quite shocked and disgusted to be perfectly honest. So I ended up blocking him."

Her allegations come after documents from the MPTS hearing show Plimmer admitted to having sex with multiple women in his surgery during working hours.

Describing his behaviour as “disgraceful”, the tribunal found the “most serious” allegation, which he denied but was proved, was that the GP told a “vulnerable” woman he “had something that would cheer her up” before making her take part in a sex act “without consent”.

Plimmer also admitted to the hearing that he had sent sexually explicit content to a colleague as well as an “unsolicited” explicit photo to a woman while at work.

A respresentative for Plimmer told The Independent he does not wish to comment.