Eight people rushed to hospital after inhaling fumes at industrial estate
Over ten emergency service vehicles rushed to the scene in Thetford, Norfolk
Eight people have been rushed to hospital as they became unwell after breathing in fumes at an industrial estate.
Over ten emergency service vehicles - including ambulances, paramedic cars and hazardous area response teams - were deployed to reports of the incident in the town of Thetford, Norfolk on Tuesday morning.
The ambulance service, assisted by the Norfolk fire service, assessed 20 people at the scene as eight of these were taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.
Authorities have not given detail on the commercial address they were called to, but said it was on Brunel Way, the site of industrial buildings.
East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent four ambulances, four paramedic cars and three hazardous area response team vehicles to a commercial address in Thetford this morning following reports of people feeling unwell after inhaling fumes.
“We were assisted by our Norfolk Fire colleagues. 20 people were assessed at the scene.
“Eight people were transported to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.”
Norfolk Police said: “We were called at 8.35am today to assist ambulance crews at a commercial premises on Brunel Way, Thetford, following reports of people feeling unwell after inhaling fumes.
“Eight people were taken to hospital for further treatment.”
